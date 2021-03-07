Save wildlife from avocado craze

Avocado fruits hanging from a tree pictured on February 17, 2021 in Kikuyu, Kiambu County. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

What you need to know:

  • Avocados lifted dull half-boiled rice to a Michelin-starred taste buds for us.
  • Only people with no problems finding food would be as choosy as in the developed world.

The avocado has been a lifesaver for a number of us who went to boarding school in Kenya. I’m talking about government-run schools, not the million-dollar international outfits tucked in plush countrysides.

