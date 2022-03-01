Save us from debt-drunk Treasury

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani

Treasury CS Ukur Yatani. The National Treasury is drunk with debt but it still maintains a wide latitude to commit us to all manner of guarantees and letters of comfort without seeking parliamentary approval.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

In terms of the economy, the main talking point in the ongoing presidential campaigns lately has been public debt. I want to give free advice to the presidential aspirants on how to approach this issue if they want to convince us that they have taken time to study and understand the problem and have the solutions to one of the biggest imponderable economic problem of our time.

