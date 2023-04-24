Save our nation from cult capture

This is not good news coming out of the Good News International Church, in Kilifi County. What we have is universal horror and revulsion on the veritable massacre inside Shakahola Forest, where devotees of a cult led by a Paul Mackenzie have reportedly starved themselves to death over the past two decades.

At the time of writing, the death toll stood at 73 as police continued with the exhumation of mass graves in the pastor’s property for more bodies. That death on such a mass scale can take place undetected for a long time is, obviously, a severe indictment of both the local and national security and administrative apparatus.

We have a presence of the National Police Service right down to the village level, as well as the national government administrative machinery of chiefs, and upwards to sub-county, county and regional commissioners. The county governments have their own parallel administrative machinery down to ward level.

And then there is the once much-vaunted National Intelligence Service (NIS) with its own very large network of agents and informers providing ears and eyes even down to the local church, mosque and bar.

We have, therefore, witnessed a massive failure of government. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s belated display of shock and fury does not disguise the fact that he is presiding over failed systems.

It could be a large group of foolish and ignorant worshippers brainwashed into zombie state by a charlatan so that they can starve themselves to death and leave him all their wealth. Or the bandits, cattle rustlers, ethnic militia and other domestic terrorists wreaking havoc with half the country, the security machinery reduced to impotence.

All that and everything else in between—including rampant urban and rural crime, muggings, robberies, rapes, land invasions and employment of criminal gangs by those in power—indicate a failing state. Our security agencies are too busy guarding the ‘Vagabonds in Power’ aka VIPs, running political errands or managing their own criminal networks to detect and prevent massive crimes perpetrated under their own noises.

But beyond the monumental failures exposed by the horror in Shakahola, a place few outside the vicinity had ever heard of, is also a major societal problem.

Willing victims

We say we are a nation of faith and prayer. We place religious leaders and institutions on a high pedestal and become willing victims of the chicanery, extortion, lies, brainwashing and mercantilism within.

We close our eyes (in prayer?) to the crimes committed in God’s name and, instead, venerate and blindly follow the cons running Kenya’s only growing industry. And we are more obsessed with peering into bedrooms than tackling the real crimes that threaten national security.

The very loud silence from the so-called mainstream churches in midst of national horror at the crimes committed by their compatriot is very telling.

We have seen the leaders of the Catholic, Anglican, Presbyterian and other churches come out swiftly and promptly in condemnation of opposition agitation. We have a large grouping of evangelical churches, some of them the verging to the Good News doctrine, being happily adopted by State House and lavished with public funds so they can pray for the regime in power.

In President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, we have a ruling pair and their respective spouses who are forever proclaiming their religiousness and actively promoting the cultish churches that focus on the so-called prosperity gospel and devotion to loud, flashy, charismatic individuals.

We have elevated religion to untouchable and unregulated status that even the security agencies will find it safer to look the other way when blatant crimes are being committed. It is in such an environment where the state is captured by dodgy religious leaders that the likes of Pst Mackenzie will fly under the radar.

Prof Kindiki has promised severe punishment for those behind the Shakahola atrocities, and out of that also broached “tighter regulation (including self-regulation) of every church, mosque, temple or synagogue going forward”.

Let us pray that those are not the barks of a toothless bulldog, as we are daily seeing from the security operation against banditry in Pokot, Baringo, Elgeyo Marakwet and neighbouring counties in the ungoverned north.

We must, indeed, demand nothing less than the severest punishment for those responsible, but that must go with Prof Kindiki also moving swiftly to deal with the very obvious lapses and dereliction of duty by his officers on the ground.

The Interior CS must also do whatever he can to rescue the state from capture by religious extremism that might stupefy those in power—just as it zombified the ‘Bad News International Church’ faithful.