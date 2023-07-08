Same old, same old for Conservative Party heading to electoral defeat?

Asked to sum up the current national scene in three brisk paragraphs, a journalistic friend offered the following (indelicate language removed):

“Having run out of road and ideas, the Conservatives are merely going through the motions. They know they face electoral Armageddon next year, so are resorting to mere repetition of their old favourites, which their media will harrumph about in order to keep their dwindling, but perpetually angry, supporters occupied:

“Stop the boats! Fly migrants to Rwanda! End the strikes by grasping rail workers and greedy NHS staff!

“Meanwhile, prices soar, wages flatline and the wananchi look at one another, shrug their shoulders and change channels on the telly. At least the French get angry and let their government know about it.”

Countrywide rioting

My friend makes some cogent points, though I think we do well to avoid the countrywide rioting that wracked France for five nights after the shooting of a youth by a policeman in a Paris suburb.

Where Britain is hurting most is the economy and a new poll brought bad news for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak last week. A survey by BMG Polling showed that the public blamed the government for high inflation and believed Sunak was doing a “poor” job at managing it.

While company profiteering, the pandemic and Brexit were partly to blame for high prices, the government was mainly responsible, poll respondents believe.

Over two-thirds of those surveyed – 67 per cent – said the government had contributed directly to the stubbornly high rate of inflation, either “to a great extent” or “to some extent”.

It is six months since Mr Sunak committed to cutting inflation by half and his failure to do so will cause concern within the Tory party, already languishing 14 points behind the opposition Labour party in the polls.

* * *

With more than two serious prisoner-on-prisoner assaults every day, violence reigns supreme at one of Britain’s toughest jails, a report declared last week.

At the maximum-security Frankland Prison in County Durham, one inmate was slashed in the face by a bladed weapon fashioned out of a pan handle. Others had liquid, often containing urine or faecal matter, thrown over them.

Some prisoners took bounties to carry out attacks on other inmates, and one prisoner claimed a £10,000 bounty was placed on his head after he was rumoured to be a “grass”, an informer.

An investigation by the Justice Unions Parliamentary Group quoted prison officers as saying they were battered by chair legs and iron bars from cell windows when they tried to quell violence.

Member of Parliament Grahame Morris made the obvious point that these conditions made rehabilitation a non-starter.

He said, “In such a hazardous environment, the prospect of education or rehabilitation of prisoners is greatly hindered, if not impossible.

“Failing to tackle violence has grave consequences for public safety upon the releases of prisoners who see it as a normal part of everyday life.”

Frankland Prison houses 850 prisoners, all males aged over 21.

It has been dubbed “Monster Mansion” due to many inmates being convicted murderers, high-risk sex offenders and men convicted of terrorism-related offences.

* * *

I’ll be frank, I’m one of those oldies who avoid online banking, look on self-service check-outs with suspicion, and hang on desperately to my ancient mobile for fear I won’t understand a new one. As such, I enjoyed this letter in a popular daily newspaper:

“My latest experience of the daunting onslaught of technology was at a main south London train station. I asked a member of staff where I could get a ticket. She pointed to a row of machines.

“I said I wanted an office where I could buy a ticket.

‘Why?’ she snapped.

‘Because I like to speak to a person,’ was my response.

‘Come on, I’ll do it for you,’ she tut-tutted.

“After three attempts she was unable to get the ticket I wanted from her machine. ‘Don’t worry,’ I said, ‘I’ll get it at the other end,’ which was Dorking.

“When I arrived at Dorking, I was on a different time level, the fare being £14 cheaper than if I had been successful back in London.”

* * *

Larry is 75 and has played golf every day since he retired 19 years ago. But one day he comes home and tells his wife, “I’m really feeling my age. I now have trouble seeing where my shots land.”

Said the wife, “Why don’t you ask my brother, Ted, to go with you? He may be 85, but he has perfect eyesight.”

Reluctantly, Larry agrees and with his brother-in-law watching, takes his first shot.

“Did you see where my ball went?” he asks.

“Sure did,” says Ted, “I have perfect eyesight.”

“So where did it go?” asks Larry.