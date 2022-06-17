Sakaja trials expose cruelty of Uhuru legacy, Azimio promise

According to The System, Hon. Johnson Arthur Sakaja is a felon of the most reprehensible order, whose arrest and prosecution is a matter of foremost urgency in the national interest.

Sakaja is the Senator representing Nairobi County, and a former member of the National Assembly nominated by The National Alliance to represent the Jubilee coalition.

He was the founder and chairman of the said alliance, by virtue of which positions he enjoyed a close friendship with President Uhuru Kenyatta, leader of the TNA and Jubilee.

This is the man that the securocratic appendage of the Executive now claims is wanted for transnational crime arising from its other claim that Sakaja’s university qualifications from a Ugandan university are fraudulent misrepresentations entailing concerted and sustained machinations of a regional network of criminal syndicates.

It is not claimed that Sakaja is a mastermind or even accomplice of this diabolical cabal of sociopaths. Rather, the system wants Kenyans to believe that a degree awarded to Sakaja is a forgery.

Obviously, if it makes it to the courts, Sakaja’s travails will be the highest-profile forgery case in the history of our country, since about 1981, when a risible clutch of irreverent activists, including Sakaja’s Senate colleague and fellow gubernatorial contestant, James Orengo, had to flee the country after the system preferred charges of making false mileage claims.

Fiery gadfly

Sakaja has not been a fiery gadfly tormenting the establishment siku nenda, siku rudi, or at all. Neither has he been a captious opponent, cantankerous adversary or an insufferably officious naysayer.

Far from it: Sakaja has always treaded the most careful path available in our clamorous politics, ever careful to offend no one and famously eager to smooth ruffled feathers or splash a dash of oil over the proverbial troubled waters. His staid, diplomatic ways exasperated our more mercurial players, who loudly whispered mean things about water-melon saplings and fledgling fence-sitters.

Sakaja’s fall from grace has been sudden and calamitous. The proximate cause of this ruinously precipitous descent is his effrontery to contest the Nairobi gubernatorial election, where the aforesaid system has pronounced its preference rather emphatically.

Nairobi is presently run from State House under the auspices of Nairobi Metropolitan Services. The political figurehead of this anomalous setup is a governor whose ham-fisted investiture was more a dire warning than strategic triumph.

It is now clear that the present configuration of dual city management modalities is expected to enter a seamless transition under Azimio’s desperately craved but no less spectacularly clumsy platform. Arguably, this platform is also a poorly disguised third term bid on Kenyatta’s behalf.

In seeking to become governor of our foremost metropolis, Sakaja put his foot inside a nest of vipers. To qualify for election as governor, one must hold a degree from a recognised university.

The system thus lay in wait, expecting Sakaja to produce a certificate from a local university. It was thwarted when Sakaja tabled credentials from a neighbouring country instead. A wrong-footed and infuriated system subsequently moved earth and heaven to invalidate Sakaja’s ‘surprise’ papers, thereby expending considerable regional political and diplomatic capital, to no avail.

As a last resort, it now seeks to prosecute Sakaja on claims of forgery and perhaps endeavour to strike him off the ballot on grounds of outstanding transnational criminal case.

So far, the Commission for University Education, the Kenya High Commission, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the University of Nairobi have been enlisted or implicated in the Sakaja witchhunt.

In due course, maybe the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions will enter play. The aim is not to bolster regulatory quality in the education sector, or ensure compliance with the requirements and qualifications for election, or even to enhance integrity among those concerned. The only objective of this entire crusade is to bar Sakaja from being elected governor of Nairobi, thereby handing his rival a walk-over.

In a word, national institutions have been weaponised to undermine the public good in the service of the narrow interests of a few men.

By short-circuiting administrative checks and due process, institutions under the Handshake have been hollowed out to serve as rubberstamps of politically convenient outcomes.

Given that the luminaries of the Handshake-BBI-Azimio fraternity are also scions of storied dynasties whose monopolistic conglomerates straddle the economy; the optics are infernal. The conflict of interests at play in such flagrant and puerile twiddling with institutions gives unsettling indications of impending state capture.

The ruthless deployment of weaponised institutions has produced a lamentable roster of embittered casualties and broken the backbone of local enterprise. Direct and indirect victims of this gratuitous impunity now count in the millions. The tragic amalgamation of entitlement, avarice, injustice and cruelty will define, not only Kenyatta’s legacy, but also Azimio’s promise.



