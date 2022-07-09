Sakaja’s Sh1bn tale and the wild card in the city’s legion of undecided voters

Politicians are predictable in the way they react to opinion polls. Those that are favourable to them are praised. Those that are not are trashed.

If the methodology and sampling (both intertwined) are done right – professionally – polls give a good prediction of election outcomes.

The latest Infotrak poll released on July 6 focused on Nairobi, specifically on the presidential, gubernatorial, senatorial and woman representative races.

It showed Azimio la Umoja One Kenya with strong leads except in the gubernatorial contest, where Senator Johnson Sakaja of UDA is slightly ahead (39 per cent) of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe (33 per cent).

There are seven other unfancied candidates; the only one ranked is businesswoman Anne Kagure at a distant third (0.4 per cent).

The Infotrak poll throws no major surprises. It mirrors the ratings recorded by a Tifa poll in June that showed ODM is dominant in the city.

Infotrak, which the Nation has commissioned on a couple of national polls in the recent past, is only confirming a trend.

On the main coalitions, Infotrak says Azimio enjoys 48 per cent support in Nairobi, compared to 31 per cent for Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Margin of error

According to Infotrak, Raila Odinga, who is running on the Azimio la Umoja ticket, leads UDA’s William Ruto with 49 per cent to the latter’s 30 per cent, a 19-point margin that is clearly outside the margin of error.

ODM’s Edwin Sifuna has an even more commanding lead (44 per cent) over his UDA senatorial opponent, Margaret Wanjiru (12 per cent) – a 32-point difference.

In the woman representative contest, ODM’s Esther Passaris has put an equally huge gap between her (46 per cent) and her rival, UDA’s Millicent Omanga (20 per cent).

Nairobi is Kenya’s most populous county, with approximately 2.5 million registered voters.

It's a microcosm of Kenyan society and ethnic cross-currents play a major role in its politics.

It often acts as a bellwether not just for its immediate neighbours – Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado counties – but also for others out beyond.

The dominant communities in the city are the Kikuyu, Luhya, Luo and Kamba.

The Somali and Kisii also form a big chunk. Most Luos are believed to back the Azimio-ODM line-up.

The Kamba too, considering the deputy-governor designate who is Igathe's running mate is Wiper's Philip Kaloki.

Anecdotal evidence suggests many Luhyas are rooting for Sakaja. The Kikuyu are split between UDA and Azimio.

Overall, according to Infotrak, Sakaja is benefitting most from the youth age-set (18-35 years) compared to Igathe, whose support is more in the 36-55 age bracket.

Igathe seems to be bogged down by a lacklustre Jubilee Party.

Infotrak says the party has a meagre five per cent popularity rating in Nairobi, compared to 36 per cent for ODM and 26 per cent for UDA.

Jubilee is so diminished in the city that George Wajackoyah's Roots party (at three per cent) threatens to eclipse it.

Sakaja is embroiled in a heated controversy to prove he has a genuine degree certificate. He has also been making certain claims that sound like fairy tales.

Cabinet position

On Thursday, he told a radio show that “somebody from State House” offered him Sh1 billion to step down from the gubernatorial race.

One billion shillings!? Which official offered him that kind of cash?

A month ago Sakaja claimed he had been promised a Cabinet position if he withdrew from the election.

Mmm...a Cabinet position? And he turned down both the purported Sh1 billion and the Cabinet offer? You can smell a tall tale from as far as Kampala.

In the Infotrak poll, undecided voters in Nairobi constitute abnormally high percentages you don't find elsewhere.

The highest percentage of undecideds are in the senatorial race, 44 per cent of those polled, followed by that of woman representative, at 33 per cent.

The undecideds in the gubernatorial contest are 28 per cent while in the presidential battle they stand at 15 per cent.

These figures stood at the time the poll was conducted on July 2 and 3.

It is inconceivable at this late stage of the campaigns, with only 30 days to go to the election, such high numbers could be undecided on who to vote for, in Nairobi of all places.

More likely they deliberately refused to disclose their candidate to the pollster, something Infotrak acknowledged.

These undecideds are the elephant in the room. They could determine who wins and overturn all the ratings Infotrak recorded.

None of the candidates for city-wide elections should take anything for granted until all the ballots are in on August 9.

* * * * * *

'Ganja politics'

After marijuana and snakes came dogs and hyenas. And hyena testicles.

After listening to George Wajackoyah's ‘Ten Commandments’, I was convinced a lot of level-headed people who had thought him fascinating dropped him like a hot potato.

If Wajackoyah hasn’t figured it out yet, his obsession to market weird things will not take this country anywhere.

In fact, what he advocates with his bhang stuff is a narco-state. Where will we sell all that bhang he wants to grow?

He doesn't say. China is out of the question. Its anti-drug policies are so severe that peddlers of certain drugs are executed.

Yes, it requires hemp for industrial purposes and some cannabis for medical use only but meets its needs domestically.

It's highly unlikely any other normal state will want to sign a large-scale marijuana trade deal with Wajackoya's Kenya.

So our most likely customers will be underground international drug rings and cartels.

If that's the game, how will we relate with the international community? We'll become a global pariah.

The most sanctioned and isolated country in the world. Like cocaine producer Colombia once was.