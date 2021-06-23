Safari Rally: Story that won’t die

Safari Rally

The East African Safari Rally remains one of the defining events of the region.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • The East African Safari Rally remains one of the defining events of the region.
  • A hugely popular East African Rally figure was Kenyan driver Joginder Singh, fondly known as “The Flying Sikh”.

The WRC Safari Rally Kenya flags off today, marking a return to the World Rally Championship calendar after a 19-year absence. It is one of the orphans of the legendary East African Safari Rally, which was born in 1953. The rally was first run between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania from May 27 to June 1 that year to celebrate the coronation of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Safari Rally - Story that won’t die

  2. Jaindi Kisero: Progress in PPP sector laudable

  3. Abigail Arunga: What's in a street name? Just ask Atwoli

  4. Macharia Gaitho: Cancel fake lists, charge parties

  5. Kaltum Guyo: Defuse bad blood between Executive, Judiciary

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.