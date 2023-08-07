Ruto shouldn’t just lament about but replace incompetent officials

It was heartening to see the no-nonsense manner in which President William Ruto is set to impose order and discipline in his government. Locking out of State House Cabinet Secretaries and other senior officials who were late for—irony of ironies—signing of their own performance contracts sent a powerful message: Sloth, tardiness and a casual approach to work will no longer be tolerated.

The President went further than that, putting on notice Cabinet secretaries, principal secretaries and others who seem to know little about their dockets that their days were numbered. He also sounded a very firm warning that theft, waste and plunder of public resources will not be tolerated under his watch.

If so, we should expect, in the not-too-distant future, a major clear-out. It is all too evident that many of the people running the government are totally incompetent and cannot, therefore, be relied on to deliver the lofty and ambitious goals of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

As for the corruption and outright theft that is already becoming legendary in his government, citizens will expect to see heads beginning to roll without further ado. Dr Ruto has sounded his warnings but the onus is now on him to demonstrate that it is not all hot air. Warnings must be followed by firm and resolute action.

There must also be lot soul-searching within. That means the President must go beyond decrying incompetence and corruption to examining the process by which so many individuals who are unsuitable for high office were recruited.

Simply put, he must take responsibility for selecting the wrong people. Many of his appointees were chosen for factors other than qualifications, experience, industry and application. They were put in office purely as a political reward. It is not rocket science that when you have an organisation in which most managers were appointed on cronyism, rather than competence, it is going south.

Incompetents hide their incompetence by doing very little or nothing at all, by lighting fires which they then put out to impress the boss or by looking for enemies to fight and engaging in endless intrigues, back-biting, slander and propaganda. That explains how Ruto government is largely run.

Cover up inadequacies

Nearly one year into office, key leaders in this administration spend very little time on actual work but on cheap and petty politics only designed to cover up their own inadequacies.

Most of their wild platform rhetoric is about blaming others for their inability to deliver. That is why most of them can hardly ever open their mouth without mentioning opposition leader Raila Odinga or former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

When from the very top it is all about blame games, excuses and vendetta, CSs and others will follow that cue. They will also know that what matters is not service delivery but loyalty to that peculiar brand of politics.

The tendency so far has been for President Ruto to jump to the defence of CSs who are exposed by the media for rampant corruption in their dockets or a toxic and violent tongue. He must now change course and signal new beginnings as his first anniversary in office approaches.

The President's warnings will be taken seriously only when he replaces non-performers with people who can actually get some work done. Cronyism in government appointments must give way to selection process that places the premium on competence and qualifications.

He must also crack the whip on those shady and opaque dealings that have become the norm in his government. Procurement laws and other safeguards designed to protect public funds have been thrown out of the window and replaced by a process that favours suppliers and contractors who have family, political or business connections with those in power.

If we are to get back on track, all the CSs and PSs who have demonstrated proclivity to graft and contempt for accountability systems must not only be removed from office but also prosecuted and sent to jail, alongside being made to pay back every shilling that may have been lost.