Ruto should resign as DP now and boost credibility to win Presidency

Deputy President William Ruto has created a conundrum in our political sphere that needs to be swiftly reversed. Lessons must be learnt on how not to have a DP that is only in government when it suits him or her best.

The lacuna in the Constitution that has created a powerful DP that a President or political party cannot sack when he or she misbehaves is one that is in dire need of reform. It may have been ideal to break away with tradition where a serving President dropped his VPs faster than you could say ‘vote’ but the changes brought in have transferred the past abuse of the Office of the President to the DP’s office, where the incumbent is allowed to dip only his toes in government.

I’ve nothing against the DP. I wish him well in his quest to be the next—Fifth—President of Kenya. Having said that, I’m sure I will be speaking for many Kenyans when I say the way he has gone about his campaigning and running of his office leaves a lot to be desired. He has not been coy in his ambitions to succeed his boss, President Uhuru Kenyatta, whose term ends later this year.

Ruto has been so desperate, he could not wait for the official gazettement of the campaign season to start before he hit the road looking for votes. He has been campaigning for a solid five years! His campaign plans, disguised as development tours, failed to pull wool over our eyes.

Early campaigns

The DP has always been a heartbeat away from the Presidency. I’ve wondered before, and still do, as to the reason behind his desperate early campaigns. He did not need to break a sweat over the Presidency but has clearly chosen the harder route.

I believe had DP Ruto played his cards right and stayed below the radar working alongside his boss until election time, the President’s seat would have been easy for him to win.

His desperation may end up costing him victory on August 9. But there is still a silver lining for him: He must consider resigning from the post of Deputy President now. That will inject some credibility into his campaigns. The move will also save him from his opponents, who are using a long integrity stick to bash him.

Hanging on to the seat of Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya and turning around to attack the same government he is part of is what is called in football an “own goal”. Ruto has, through conduct, declared himself the Leader of the Opposition. But you cannot be in the Opposition and still be part of government, can you?

Ruto has rightly challenged the government on issues of concern, such as the recent fuel and food shortages as well as insecurity. But it does not look good for his CV and credibility when he stands on a podium moaning about issues that he ought to be legally resolving in the government together with the President as his deputy.

The DP has talked of being “locked out” by the “government” but, as long as he enjoys the trappings of power and the resources therein paid for by the taxpayer, he still remains the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya, both in law and in fact. He factually sits in the office of the Deputy President and lives in the official residence of the DP and enjoys all the benefits that come with his position, such as cars, security, salary, allowances and so on and so forth.

Stronger position

He is, by law, still the DP and he took oath to affirm his allegiance to the President and the government, according to Chapter 148 (5a and 5b) of the Constitution. Hence, when he turns the heat on the Jubilee administration for its failures, he is not immune to the shortcomings of government he is meant to serve. The only way he can qualify to be a critic of the current government is by not being part of it.

If the DP chooses to resign now, he will have some leverage over his opponents. He will be giving himself a stronger position to attack them and will be believable. Most importantly, he will have shown them that he is a man of principle.

What he needs right now is to layer up integrity values and not show signs of impunity. For staying on in government to continue to benefit from it but attacking it at the same time is dishonest. The last thing any presidential contender needs is to be linked to impunity at this juncture. It’s akin to digging a deep hole for oneself.

The DP’s continued stay in government weakens his chances at the Presidency. It’s anyone’s game at this point but his to lose if he continues to behave like a dog with a bone by refusing to let go of his position in government while remaining its main opposition from within. The DP terribly needs injection of integrity into his campaigns. It’s not too late to quit on principle and boost his credibility and chances.