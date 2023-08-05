Ruto’s tough stance must not turn into biteless rhetoric

It was refreshing to see the President lock out Ministers, Principal Secretaries and a bunch of other dignitaries from a performance contracting function last Tuesday morning because they were late.

He made it a public issue by dressing down the offenders and demanding a written explanation on why they were late, with a caveat.

Whatever the reasons they gave were not to include inconvenience by the notorious traffic jams. These are a part of life for many motorists. At any rate, Ministers are shameless transgressors of traffic laws.

Of course there are various perfectly good reasons why one can fail to attend a meeting, however meticulously planned. But to arrive late is tardy to the extreme.

Even if the event is not as important as the last Tuesday where these officials were expected to sign performance contracts with their employer, people should endeavor to respect other people’s time. But on such an occasion, it takes special courage or foolishness if your employer is President Ruto, a sober workaholic.

Showing up late for meetings is a statement of careless casualness. And it is one that very many public officials - senior and not too senior - are guilty of. It is annoying and wasteful. And often, it denotes incompetence. Those that show up late are often not prepared or are ill-prepared for the discussions.

We see it all the time when visiting senior government officials, County Governors, County and Regional Commissioners, Chiefs and school principals, etc. Either they will arrive for the meetings late, or they will keep their guests waiting.

The collective time wasted is colossal as such inconveniences always disrupt whatever else is scheduled for the day. And to compound the insult, such officials will often be ill-prepared for the meeting, making it impossible to achieve tangible results.

I know of a recent case where a county governor had, very whimsically, cancelled an event to launch an important project in his county because he wanted to take a week’s break.

Hotel rooms had been booked, schedules arranged for a senior team of the donor agency, flight tickets bought, etc. It took sensitive intervention to reinstate the function.

President William Ruto clearly relished the opportunity last Tuesday to reprimand his team. He excoriated those he said had no clue about what happens in their Ministries and departments warning them of serious consequences.

It was noteworthy that as the President was lashing his Ministers and senior leadership, Agriculture Minister Mithika Linturi was being berated in Parliament for his sloppy handling of an important question regarding the level of efficiency in management of the subsidised fertiliser programme.

Speaker Moses Wetangula had to admonish him and advise him to request more time to prepare a cogent response rather than to embarrass himself (and by extension the government and the President).

Mr Linturi is not alone. Listening to answers from Ministers during question time in Parliament can be a truly vexatious experience.

But much as I applaud the President’s action, the question in my mind and those of lots of other people is why he appointed some of these characters to these offices in the first place. Indeed, we recall that many of these appointments were savaged in social and mainstream media as they were announced.

The popular speculation is that by appointing them, the President was then playing the ruthless political game of giving them rope to hang themselves. He needed to be seen as a grateful rewarding his supporters. But he can now safely kick the stools from under their feet with the retort that “I gave you a job, you let me down!”

Tired and angry Kenyans will be thrilled to see this happen. But to be convinced that this will surely happen, this tough stance must immediately extend to trimming the unnecessarily large delegations following him around to his public functions, many of them political. This is wastefulness compounding incompetence!

President Ruto promised to hold a top leadership follow-up meeting to review targets set at the discussion and agenda setting session held in Mt Kenya Safari Club in January this year. This meeting should be scheduled soon and the proceedings should be public. The era of closed door meetings to discuss the performance of public officials should be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, the President should ‘accidentally’ misplace the explanatory memos from Cabinet Secretaries Kithure Kindiki and Moses Kuria. The public they claim to serve will find the President’s ‘carelessness’ very helpful because that public deserves to know why its employees are so sloppy!



