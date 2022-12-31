Ruto’s dual mandate in New Year as 2027 election bells toll 

The year 2022, like all years of political transition, was a ‘night of the long knives’. For the fallen Ancien Régime of former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Raila Odinga and the Azimio honchos, it was a perfect annus horribilis (‘horrible year’). In the typical Roman-era tragedies of Julius Caesar, Mark Antony and Cleopatra, they were out-foxed, out-gunned and dramatically edged out of power.

Inversely, for the triumphant ‘Hustler Nation’ of President William Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza brigade, 2022 was annus mirabilis (‘wonderful year’).

However, one electoral victory kick-starts the re-election campaign.

Dr Ruto has a rendezvous with 2027, his Waterloo. A good development record is a sure bet for his re-election. He is expected to robustly confront the problem of the 21st century: the poverty line—the tragically widening gap between the top one per cent of super-rich individuals, families and corporates (parodied as ‘dynasties’) and the bottom 99 per cent poor hustling masses.

Ruto will have to narrow this gap. This way, he will most likely expand his 50.49 per cent victory in 2022 to perhaps above Kibaki’s 62.3 per cent in 2002. But should the fortunes of the hustlers remain stuck at their 2017-2022 lows, he faces the risk of being Kenya’s first-ever one-term president!

“We have the responsibility to our nation and to our region.” This is how the new President described the ‘dual mandate’ of his presidency on December 26, 2022, just a few days before the end of 2022. The idea of two mandates will shape Kenya’s priorities in 2023 and beyond.

Ruto’s first mandate on the responsibility to the nation is to restore the ideal ‘government of the people for the people and paid for by the people’. But a massive public debt inherited from the previous regime is a heavy millstone around the neck of the new administration.

The country’s debt had reached an all-time high of Sh8.701 trillion in September, when Dr Ruto was sworn in as Kenya’s fifth President, up from Sh1.89 trillion when Kenyatta took over from Kibaki in April 2013.

Heavy domestic debt

Notably, Kenya’s debt stock is not seamless. It is split in the middle between domestic and external debts. As of September 2022, banking institutions were the biggest holders of the domestic debt at 49 per cent, followed by pension funds (31.93 per cent), insurance companies (6.96 per cent), and parastatals (5.78 per cent), while others held 6.32 per cent of Kenya’s domestic debt of over Sh4.2 trillion. The government’s heavy domestic debt drove the cost of borrowing beyond the reach of its citizens.

The World Bank is the country’s biggest external lender, overtaking China, which has been unduly accused of burdening Kenyans with unsustainable debt. As of September 2022, the World Bank had the highest share of Kenya’s debt owed to international financial institutions totalling Sh1.8 trillion. By June 2026, the public debt stock is projected to hit Sh11.6 trillion, breaching the country’s debt ceiling.

With the benefit of hindsight, it is now clear that the orgy of public borrowing boosted the wealth of Kenya’s top one per cent of already super-rich individuals, families and corporates rather than creating wealth to pull the bottom 99 per cent from extreme poverty.

The stark difference between the Kibaki and Kenyatta governments rests firmly on one fundamental principle of wealth creation: wealth is what you save and invest, not what you borrow and spend.

Simply put, an economic regime that spends 68.4 per cent of national revenue on paying debts worth Sh1.4 trillion ($11.4 billion) a year cannot bring sustainable development, it can only increase mass poverty. Not surprisingly, this voodoo economics not only got the wind behind the sails of Ruto’s hustler movement but stoked public angst.

Ruto has two options.

One option, the worst case scenario, is to get Treasury to tweak the debt ceiling by amending the Public Finance Management Act (PFM) to cap the debt limit at 55 per cent of GDP at net present value (NPV).

The second option is to aggressively expand the tax base.

As of December 2022, only six million Kenyans are registered as taxpayers, three million are formally employed and another three million are working in the Jua Kali (informal) sector.

Informal sector

About 80 per cent of Kenya’s labour force work in the informal sector.

Micro, small and medium-scale enterprises tend to be poorly regulated and often operate beyond the Kenya Revenue Authority’s radar.

The second mandate of the Ruto presidency is to make the East, Horn and Great Lakes region of Africa—comprising 8.6 million square kilometres and 494.5 million people (82 per cent the size of Europe and 66.04 per cent of its population)—peaceful to attract foreign external investments.

As a regional economic powerhouse with a relatively strong military, ranked number 46 in the whole world and 12 in Africa, Kenya has always been an influential anchor state. The peaceful transition in 2022 enabled the country to escape the phenomenon of ‘hegemonic instability’—which has bedevilled Nigeria, South Africa and Ethiopia— and to emerge as a new undisputed regional kingpin in the Greater Horn of Africa.

Kenya’s most crucial agendum in 2023 and beyond is to build a multi-faceted capacity to meet the challenges of regional power.

In September, Dr Ruto appointed former President Kenyatta as his peace envoy for the conflicts in Northern Ethiopia and in Eastern DRC.

After helping silence the guns in Ethiopia, Kenya now should galvanise a comprehensive post-conflict reconstruction agenda to mobilise resources (over $20 billion) to rebuild the Tigray region, convene an all-inclusive Constitutional Convention to secure democracy and guarantee lasting peace.

All-out war

As a troop-contributing country to the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), Kenya is supporting President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud’s highly successful and multi-faceted “all-out war” against the al-Shabab jihadists. But it should urgently hew a strategy to stem the flows of defeated al-Shabaab forces escaping into Kenya, drain their financial resources and undercut their ability to blend in with the population, recruit and organise sporadic attacks from the remote border regions of Northern Kenya.



In South Sudan, Dr Ruto needs to appoint a new Special Envoy to help put the now-unravelling 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement back on track.

The time is also ripe for Kenya to establish its own Agency for International Development along the lines of South Africa’s African Renaissance and International Cooperation Fund (ARF) to promote peace and security as well as foster development and provide emergency humanitarian assistance.