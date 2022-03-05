Ruto’s Damascus moment in the US good for graft war

The word corruption hardly rolls off Deputy President William Ruto’s tongue. Indeed, Ruto has only recently started making any reference to corruption in government at his political meetings, with past questions around his own personal integrity hanging around his neck like an albatross.

A court in 2013 forced him to surrender a 100-acre farm grabbed from a family displaced by the bloody 2007/2008 post-election violence.

In 2010, he was suspended from the Cabinet after he was charged with fraud in the sale of public forest land to Kenya Pipeline Company.

He was acquitted of the charges the following year in a court judgment that raised suspicions about a key witness in the case that wasn’t compelled to testify.

In 2019, the Deputy President appeared to play down the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal in which some foreign companies were allegedly paid billions of shillings for works that hardly got beyond clearing of trees and shrubs on site.

He is currently in court fighting to block the government from repossessing land on which his Weston Hotel is built. One could go on and on.

Uncomfortable script

Yet Candidate Ruto’s presidential advisers deserve credit for giving him the courage to include government corruption in his campaign platform, let alone speaking so eloquently about government corruption during his ongoing tour of the United States.

Social media sleuths were quick to point out that his ‘budgeted corruption’ speech at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace may have been a recital of a past NGO report on public infrastructure projects undertaken by the Jubilee administration.

It must have taken quite some coaching to get the Deputy President to master that uncomfortable script considering his senior role in the administration.

His critics have dismissed him as a hypocrite and a sympathy seeker, and they may well be right.

But I hope they are wrong.

History and religious texts are replete with stories about nasty people and other flawed characters who changed their ways along the way and became reform heroes in their communities.

Damascus moment

Perhaps the most popular remarkable personal transformation story is that of the biblical Saul who saw the light on his way to Damascus to persecute Christians.

If the rare foreign tour turns out to be a Damascus moment for the DP, Kenyans would surely say Hallelujah!

Of all the issues cited for the country’s stunted development, corruption has to be the worst.

A third of the national budget funds is estimated to be lost to graft annually, undermining the government’s ability to deliver vital public services.

The unholy nexus between corruption and politics has made it difficult for institutions such as the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to fight it.