Ruto’s Damascus moment in the US good for graft war

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto addresses Kenyans in diaspora at Mt Calvary Church Lanham, Maryland in the US. 

Photo credit: DPPS

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • William Ruto’s presidential advisers deserve credit for giving him the courage to include government corruption in his campaign platform.
  • Critics of the Deputy President have dismissed him as a hypocrite and a sympathy seeker, and they may well be right.

The word corruption hardly rolls off Deputy President William Ruto’s tongue. Indeed, Ruto has only recently started making any reference to corruption in government at his political meetings, with past questions around his own personal integrity hanging around his neck like an albatross.

