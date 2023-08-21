Ruto, Raila haggling over eating cannot be a national dialogue

It might, on the surface, seem a great thing that Parliament elevated ‘peace talks’ between President William Ruto and opposition chief Raila Odinga to a National Dialogue Committee. Opening up the process so that other interest parties can also participate by way of presenting views and proposals also somewhat expands horizon of the talks.

It is a massive fraud, however, to label as a national dialogue a process in which the only participants sitting across the table are President Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza troops and Mr Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja brigade. We have, in Kenya, varied interests that are not represented by the dominant political groupings. In any case, there is great danger that talks limited to politicians will be reduced to haggling over who eats what.

The dialogue is welcome insofar as it helped bring a halt to the series of opposition demonstrations that have caused so much disruption to everyday intercourse. We can also hope for positive outcomes in resolution of some of the key grievances that have fuelled the demonstrations, including the cost of living and audit of the 2022 presidential election results.

Kenya Kwanza also took advantage of the maandamano to insert its own priorities into the discussions, including “embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary”. We don’t know whether this came out of realisation that Mr Musalia Mudavadi holds an illegal designation but, in return, the governing coalition carried a carrot in the proposal for establishment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition.

Entrenchment of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) was also put on the table, as well as the search for a solution to that perpetual logjam on realisation of the two-thirds gender equity rule in elective and appointive public positions.

We don’t need to go into the intrigues and lies around the circumstances of the truce brokered by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and the agenda agreed in the surprise Mombasa meeting between President Ruto and Mr Odinga.

Welcome respite

It is good enough that the resumption of dialogue after the failed bipartisan Parliamentary committee offers everyone a welcome respite. The President is spared the headaches of an angry citizenry causing mayhem in the streets and can turn his attentions back to governing. He has enough on his plate trying to fix a broken economy while reopening, relaunching and recommissioning existing projects on the early campaign trail across the country.

He must also be wondering what to do with the Deep State charlatans who lied to him that direct oil import deals with corporations in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates would be paid for in Kenya shillings and see the sinking local currency magically rebound to around to the values of Sh115 to the American greenback.

Mr Odinga also wins a respite, finding a face-saving way out of calling public demonstrations that were, clearly, running out of steam. He found an easy cause to exploit in public anger and discontent over the skyrocketing cost of living, besides his initial demands on an election he claims, with scanty evidence, was stolen from him.

Rising prices of food, fuel and other essentials amidst a tanking economy was a popular cause but the street protests, which met a brutal and murderous police crackdown, were clearly not sustainable over time. The fellows who go out seeking a little thrills and excitement throwing stones, setting up barricades, looting and robbing and braving police tear gas, bullets and water cannons eventually get tired or have to go looking for some menial jobs to keep body and soul together.

Mr Odinga realised that, despite genuine grievances, Kenya was not near the equivalent of an Arab Spring moment.

So here we are with President Ruto and Mr Odinga—well, their proxies, at least—sitting across the negotiation table. That is not, by any stretch of the imagination, a national dialogue. There, it is important that the citizens keep a watchful eye on proceedings and, ultimately, launch an alternative national dialogue that places their interests above those of two politicians.

* * *

It is evident that Cabinet Secretary for ICT and Digital Economy Eliud Owallo has reduced himself to CS for ‘Luo Nation Affairs’.