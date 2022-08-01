Ruto, Raila camps should now tone down the threats, violent rhetoric

If ever there was need for the electoral management body to bare its fangs and sanction political campaigns that could be triggers to violence, the time is now. Mr Wafula Chebukati must immediately demonstrate that he is not a toothless bulldog.

He presides over an Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) that has immense powers at its command, but too often has opted to see nothing, hear nothing, and do nothing as politicians get away with murder on the campaign trail.

Aggressive electioneering is an entrenched component of our democratic culture and traditions. Left unchecked, however, irresponsible utterances calculated to incite frenzied supporters amount to beating the drums of war.

The demagoguery we are witnessing is what can ultimately lead to the mass murder, arson, rape, human displacement and other acts of genocide or crimes against humanity that preceded the disputed 2007 elections.

We must never go down that path again, but the solution lies in taming political tongues now, not in belated action after thousands have been slaughtered.

I used the term ‘getting away with murder’ deliberately because in the past few days, Deputy President William Ruto’s team has used the campaign platform to allege they could be victims of such dastardly plans.

Fanatical support

I’m not referring to the nonsense that will regularly spout from the mouths of excitable rabble out to attract attention, but what has been said by personalities I expect to be more responsible campaign leaders, including the DP.

Even in the heat of the campaign trail, and all the anger, fear, emotions, and even desperation, that will come into play, there is a line that one should not cross. DP Ruto crossed that line when he implied that President Kenyatta may be targeting his children for murder. He did not have to say it directly, but just the implicit statement out of his mouth was totally irresponsible and dangerous.

It’s the kind of thing that could inflame the passions of a fanatical support base, and the consequences might be too terrible to contemplate.

The DP is a hard and aggressive campaigner who gives no quarter, and that there is nothing wrong with that. I’ve followed his political career since he was barely out of diapers, and despite excesses here and there, have found him to be a good and decent man, especially in a serene environment when he is not surrounded by all those idlers, layouts, hanger-on and the usual detritus.

He should take a long, hard look at himself and acknowledge that he crossed the line. So did his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, but that might have just been in character for him to charge that President Kenyatta may be planning to kill the Kenya Kwanza leadership the way his father killed JM Kariuki.

The only thing one can say here is that had Mr Gachagua been in the security establishment during old Jomo Kenyatta’s reign, there are no prizes for guessing on which side he would stand when it came to decisions on silencing dissidents.

The Ruto campaign has obviously decided to make it a campaign against the outgoing President rather than his preferred successor Raila Odinga, but that is no excuse for wild, irresponsible and dangerous talk.

Full force of the law

But neither should the Raila campaign respond in similar fashion. It does no credit to Mr Odinga when he makes it a campaign based on threats to jail or otherwise punish his opponents once in power.

Even if he does not say it himself, statements from his mouthpieces such as Migori MP Junet Mohamed to the effect that Dr Ruto will be incarcerated at the Kamiti Maximum Security Prison will be seen to have his approval.

It is instructive that the anti-corruption strategies of both the Kenya Kwanza and Azimio campaigns emphasise threats to jail competitors and seize their properties, rather than effective, independent, and apolitical justice, law and order institutions.

It is time for both campaigns to tone down the threats and violent rhetoric.

It is also time for Mr Chebukati to apply the full force of the law at his command, and halt campaign rallies that pose threats to law and order. He does not have to wait until Kenya bursts into flames.