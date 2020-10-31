Ruto may have attracted more trouble at Bomas

Bomas 2020 was not the first time a Kenyan deputy president or vice-president was clashing with his boss in public.

Upset by the scheming to knock him out of then retiring President Daniel arap Moi’s succession race, George Saitoti found his voice during the Kanu delegates’ conference at Kasarani in 2002 to utter his most famous words: “There comes a time when the nation is bigger than an individual.”

But where the Kasarani 2002 showdown was too nuanced to be even considered a direct confrontation, the Bomas 2020 clash was outstanding for the bare knuckles.

By trashing the BBI report in the manner he did, Deputy President William Ruto effectively told President Uhuru Kenyatta to his face: “Boss, you don’t know what you are doing.”

The President has consistently held up the proposed reforms as part of his efforts to leave a legacy of national unity and peaceful elections.

Booing and chanting

Dr Ruto’s response to the crowd booing and chanting “respect the President” was noteworthy as well.

“I speak for millions of hustlers,” he shouted back.

What I heard the DP to be suggesting is that the hecklers were supporters of the so-called ‘dynasties’.

Dr Ruto has been mobilising support for his 2022 presidential bid around the populist ‘Hustler’ narrative, which depicts the upcoming race as between him (the son of a peasant) and the ‘dynasties’ (the sons of former powerful politicians).

The target of the ‘Hustler’ narrative is widely believed to be the political alliance between the President, the son of Kenya’s founding father Jomo Kenyatta, and Raila Odinga, whose father Jaramogi was vice-president.

The Deputy President’s performance at Bomas last Monday predictably excited his fan base, with many social media posts praising his courage to take the ‘dynasties’ head-on. Yet the man from Sugoi might just have made life a little more difficult for himself for embarrassing his boss in public.

Much has been made of the display of camaraderie as the two gentlemen stepped out of the Bomas stage – a flash of the old flames doused by the Handshake.

But beneath the smiles and laughter, the President most likely hid a freshly bruised ego.

Those ‘System’ or ‘Deep State’ folks who seem to revel in causing the Deputy President nightmares wouldn’t have been pleased at all.

Political conversation has featured concerns about Dr Ruto exploiting youth poverty to try to foment class warfare, especially in central Kenya.

Critics of his ‘HustlerNation’ are increasingly characterising it more as a national security problem than as a political movement. Comparisons are being drawn with Mungiki, the dreaded gang that has been accused of property seizures and beheadings.

At Bomas, President Kenyatta tellingly stressed the need to ‘be extremely careful’ while addressing the youth bulge challenge. In all likelihood, the Deputy President’s perceived recklessness shall be revisited.

