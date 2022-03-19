Ruto and allies start to feel Uhuru heat

A week, as they say, is a long time in politics. Watching Deputy President William Ruto’s camp suffer an emotional meltdown in the past week, I couldn’t help wondering how much that has got to do with some of the recent changes in the political landscape.

For a man who wears his Christian faith on his sleeve, Mr Ruto appeared to have momentarily undergone a reverse transfiguration watching his political ally Moses Kuria regurgitate an old oath to try to evoke ethnic hate against his ‘uncircumcised’ rival.

The increasingly militant deputy president we have seen in recent days angrily swearing at his boss and inciting boda boda riders to reclaim confiscated motorbikes from police stations looks quite different from the man who last month exuded confidence about winning the August 9 presidential election in round one.

Back then, Mr Ruto had a spring in his step, boosted by the poaching of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangúla from the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

Mt Kenya was still very much his personal playground where folks donning party colours other than the yellow of UDA would look quite out of place.

At a number of public meetings in the region, the deputy president’s local allies gleefully read the last rites for the ruling Jubilee Party.

‘Earthquake’ deal

President Uhuru Kenyatta, the Jubilee party leader and the region’s favourite son of the soil in the past two elections, was regularly dismissed as a lame duck.

And then, the President called their bluff. In two short weeks, he has rebranded Jubilee, reactivated its grassroots network in Mt Kenya, led it into the Azimio la Umoja coalition and publicly endorsed Raila Odinga’s presidential candidature.

Last week, he pulled off perhaps the most consequential deal of the pre-election coalition negotiations by persuading Wiper Democratic Movement leader Kalonzo Musyoka to back Mr Odinga a third time.

Dr Ruto struck the first blood getting Mr Mudavadi and Mr Wetangúla from OKA in the famous ‘earthquake’ deal.

But in the battle for the spoils of the fleeting third force, Mr Musyoka was always the most-prized asset. The Ruto camp must especially be sick of the sight of Jubilee’s red colours popping up again in that part of the country or that of a UDA defector being received at the ruling party’s offices.

Looking at the map showing the distribution of registered voters by counties published by the Nation last week, Dr Ruto needs a clean sweep in Mt Kenya to stand any chance of the winning the 2022 election.