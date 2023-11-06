Ruling party and state different

President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) cannot purport to elevate itself above the Constitution and the laws of Kenya.

That is the mischief inherent in the decision to allow chairpersons and board members of state corporations and other public entities to vie for electoral positions in the party.

The decision, revealed in a memo by talkative UDA Secretary-General Cleophas Malala, directly defies an opinion sought from none other than the government’s chief legal adviser, Attorney-General Justin Muturi.

Mr Malala reported that he met President Ruto on the matter and the Head of State advised him to consult the A-G. However, the party apparatchik decided to ignore the clear advisory from Mr Muturi and instead cite a High Court judgment to the effect that state corporation board members are not employees who draw a salary from the public purse.

It is not clear why Mr Muturi’s opinion was sought, as he is the Attorney-General of Kenya and not the UDA’s legal adviser, but that also betrays failure to understand the clear distinction between the government and the political party that forms it.

Political interpretation

The A-G did, however, give his considered and reasoned opinion, which is now being ignored on grounds of a political interpretation from Mr Malala.

Notwithstanding the peculiar circumstances of the High Court ruling, it is clear that board members of state corporations are not unpaid volunteers; the draw allowances and enjoy perks that, ultimately, dent the public purse.

The legal fine print aside, it is simply bad optics for the UDA, as an affiliate of the governing Kenya Kwanza Alliance, to treat with contempt the very clear principles that demand political neutrality of public officers.

One wonders how the government would react if, for instance, the very same category of public officers it wants to enjoin in its politics took office in the Orange Democratic Movement, Wiper, Narc-Kenya, Kanu and other opposition outfits. They would simply be sacked on the spot.

The law, as they say, is clear. Chapter Six on the Constitution, on Leadership and Integrity, states in black and white under Article 77 (2) that “Any appointed state officer shall not hold office in a political party”.

Engage in political activity

There is also Chapter 183 of the Laws of Kenya, the Public Officer Ethics Act, which, under Section 16, holds as follows:

“Political neutrality: (1) A public officer shall not, in or in connection with the performance of his duties as such—(a) act as an agent for, or so as to further the interest of, a political party; or (b) indicate support for or opposition to any political party or candidate in an election.

“(2) A public officer shall not engage in political activity that may compromise or be seen to compromise the political neutrality of his office”.

The law goes ahead to define a public officer as any officer, employee or member of the government or any department or service, “including any corporation, council, board, committee or other body...”.

Now, I understand that there is lack of clarity on the distinction between ‘public officer‘ and ‘state officer’. My hazy knowledge of the law is probably no more refined than Mr Malala’s. Neither of us can pompously refer to ourselves or to each other as “learned friend” or spout memorised Greek and Latin phrases.

However, sometimes common sense must prevail over legal gobbledygook. The spirit of the law is often more important than the fine print and the contradictions therein.

Public servants

The prohibitions barring political activity by public servants were entrenched in the Constitution and Statute Laws for very good reasons. One, political leadership comes and goes but the public service remains in place for all time.

UDA, or Kenya Kwanza, will not remain in power forever. One day, it will be uprooted and another government will come in to pursue its own policies. It would be ludicrous if it found the leadership of public entities populated with politicians who owe their loyalty to the former regime.

Every government, of course, comes in with its own people in the Cabinet as well as top echelons of the public service, such as principal secretaries, ambassadors and even state corporations. Other than cabinet secretaries, however, it is expected that all the other cadres exercise strict political neutrality.

It may be argued that they will be implementing policies set by the government of the day but that cannot be interpreted to mean that they must be ruling party operatives.