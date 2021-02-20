Rotational presidency is not impractical

Raila Odinga, William Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi

From left: ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

Around 1993, some Nigerian intellectuals initiated a seminal debate on leadership and political inclusivity in their country – or rather the lack of it. Mainly drawn from the country’s South, they pointed out that for the years since Nigerian independence in 1960, power had almost exclusively remained the preserve of Northerners, whether civilian or, more frequently, military.

