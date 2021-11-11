Role of media in problem-solving

An elaborate contribution by John O. Kakonge (“River blindness campaign shows role of media in solving problems” — Daily Nation, November 8, 2021) cogently captures the importance of mainstream media in moving forward crucial and monumental issues affecting mankind, such as health and the environment.

In the distant past, an editor could only accept an item carrying an accurate backgrounder on the subject matter. There was a deliberate effort to promote and sustain proactive campaigns that benefited society. Dr Kakonge has ably illustrated how the global media played a big role in sensitising the need for funding and development of a cure for river blindness.

The need for accurate information in the realisation of positive campaigns cannot be overemphasised. Media houses have a moral duty to provide intuitive insights into policies generated by the state for the public to interrogate their veracity before implementation, especially on socioeconomic matters.

— Cornelius Onsomu Nyamboki, EBS, SS

***

Handouts and unexplainable sources

Looking at the key figures featured almost daily in the headlines, one wonders whether the editors vet and evaluate the leadership credentials of the featured leaders. Is it in order to highlight activities of a leader dishing out handouts from unexplainable sources? Or is it fair to tell us how wealthy these people are, knowing very well their source of wealth is suspect?

Now that we are headed for the 2022 campaign season, will the editors continue to glorify these corrupt leaders by giving them prominent coverage and continue confusing the public?

The editors should call a spade by its name and challenge the would-be leaders to declare their wealth and the source thereof. It is saddening that, in this day and age, we will be fed with stories of rich persons whom we will choose to be our leaders without questioning their integrity.

— Richard Kihara

***

Ununderstandable cartoons

Sometimes I try to understand what your cartoon is trying to say but give up since it becomes like a crossword puzzle. A cartoon is supposed to be simple and have impact just at a glance. I have given up on your cartoons.