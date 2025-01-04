Rising ‘Iungati Movement’ and what it means for our politics

At the dawn of 2025, the big question is whether a revolution is loading in Kenya. A revolution is never a stint or one-year affair; it is a long period of major social upheavals and change.

This is as true of the French Revolution that lasted between 1787 and 1799 as it is of the Mau Mau revolution between the 1950s and 1963. It is also true of Kenya at the dawn of 2025.

In 2024, Kenyan politics was dominated by the split between President William Ruto and his then deputy, Geoffrey Rigathi Gachagua. While this resulted in Kenya’s first impeachment, it has led to the radicalisation of Mount Kenya politics, the rise of the ‘Itungati Movement’, and the demise of President Ruto’s previously dominant ‘Hustler Movement’, particularly in the central Kenya region.

The new Itungati Movement is poised to change Kenyan politics ahead of the 2027 elections and beyond.

The Itungati Movement is forged in a distinct Mau Mau crucible. The emerging movement draws its name from the lexicon of the Mau Mau freedom struggle, which categorised the Kenyan people and their leadership into two distinct ideological categories.

One was the “Itungati”—patriots or “warriors” (plural) or “gitungati” (singular). Field Marshal Dedan Kimathi was the ultimate gitungati. The other category was locals allied to the British colonisers, variously described as tukunia, Ngaati, and Komerera (self-seekers or sell-outs).

But it was Gachagua, as Deputy President, who popularised the concept of Itungati, describing himself as “Mau Mau’s son” and as gitungati.

The concept rapidly morphed from blips of isolated local protests calling for justice during the Gachagua impeachment process to a palpable political movement in its aftermath. Today, the movement is estimated to command 70 per cent to 80 per cent of popular support in the populous Mount Kenya region.

“Music can change the world because it can change people,” said the Irish singer and songwriter Paul Hewson (Bono).

For generations, Kenyan patriots have used protest music as a genre to speak truth to power and change the order of things.

This rings true of “Kirinyaga ya Itungati” (Kenya of patriots), which has become the anthem of change in Mount Kenya. The song has forcefully entered the list of sounds that have changed Kenya.

It is in the same genre as Muthirigu, a vigorous colonial-era protest dance style used by Kikuyu artists to agitate for independence, which was banned by the British colonialists in the 1930s.

It also has familiar echoes in “Maî nî Marûrû” (“The water is bitter”) by Ishmael Ng’ang’a of Gathaithi PCEA Church Choir, banned by the Jomo Kenyatta government for using biblical narratives surrounding the bitter water at Marah in the wilderness described in the Book of Exodus to protest against the unmet hopes and expectations of the freedom struggle in the 1960s and 1970s.

Although Thuku wa Thuo, a Nakuru-born Kikuyu traditional artist, had released the song on October 2, 2021, it has only become a blockbuster and trended online after the Gachagua impeachment in October last year.

The song’s setting is in the colonial era, but it has furnished the emerging Itungati Movement with its radical cultural and political ideology.

The core message of the song is the power of the people and the sovereignty of the nation. “Atĩ ngũigua Mũkũria Kenya nĩ yaũ” (“I hear you are asking who owns Kenya”), the singer starts powerfully. “Kenya belongs to its patriots” (“Kĩrĩnyaga ya itungati”), follows the quick answer.

On sovereignty and independence from external manipulation, the artist asserts: “This Kenya does not belong to that foreign woman” (“ĩno Kenya ti ya mũka ũrĩa Mũgeni”) (read Queen Elizabeth II). But the song is also about moral and cultural revival and regeneration.

“Salvation without culture is slavery” (“ũhonokio ũtarĩ mĩtugo nĩ ũkombo”), the singer thunders. This brings to mind the clarion call by another scion of the Mountain region, Professor Ngugi wa Thiong’o, for the decolonising of the mind.

Thuo calls on Kenyans to face the hard truth and decolonise their minds: “Rekia ĩhĩndĩ ngũhe nyama”. The song’s chorus is innately about the urgent need for moral regeneration, purification (“Mũtigĩuke tũmũtahĩkie wariga”) and cleansing (“Na tũmũhũre na tatha”). During the Kikuyu cleansing ceremonies, each family member is supposed to vomit the evil that “you know and which you do not know (wariga)”.

The song is about social cohesion, integration, and tolerance: (Mwaremwo gũikarania na itungati na itirĩ mĩigua ta njege). Finally, the singer calls for economic justice: (Ndũrũme yakwa ĩria yarĩ na iromo mwamĩrĩire na magego).

While the song is perfectly in line with Kenya’s 2010 liberal Constitution, ideologically it speaks truth to power and challenges the hustler nation.

Steeped in this radical ideology as well as the rhetoric and vigour of its Gen-Z followers, the rising Itungati movement is sounding the death knell for the Hustler Movement, especially in Mount Kenya.

The new language of “Itungati” is quickly replacing the “hustlers versus dynasty” narrative — the class-based politics that swept Dr. Ruto and his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) to power.

“We (Mount Kenya region) have changed our name from hustler to Itungati,” said one artist and TV personality. While the movement is becoming the grave-digger and heir to the Hustler nation in Mount Kenya, it is also birthing a new form of post-hustler configuration of regional power.

The region seems to be entering its “Nyanza moment” where you are politically dead if you are outside Raila Odinga’s ODM. At the dawn of 2025, Itungati have styled Gachagua as the “People’s Deputy President,” which calls to mind Raila’s mantra of “People’s President.” “Gitungati1 is coming,” an activist friend alerted me ahead of the memorial service at Gakoigo Stadium for the four children who died in their sleep in a mysterious house fire at Gakoigo market in Murang’a County on December 19, 2024.

As Gitungati1, Gachagua is at the helm of the most radicalised social protest movement. It is also the strongest anti-Ruto protest movement aided by an enfeebled official opposition after the formation of the Broad-based Government and growing public protest against the abductions of Gen-Z resisters.

Abductions are emerging as a key protest issue for the Itungati movement. “Rudisha watoto wetu” (return our children), Gachagua told Ruto in the new year. Now out of office, Gachagua’s challenge to Ruto is set to shape the future of power in 2025 and beyond.