Rid voting of foreign elements

I will start by saying that we first get rid of the local ‘foreign’ elements that we have within Independent and Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The local foreign elements or people are those that have limited knowledge of the electoral process and only agents with a mission to fulfil the desires of one party and not those of the voters. Anyone without qualifications or understanding of the electoral process should never be a commissioner of IEBC. Having degrees should not be the only requirement though.

Education is just one requirement that must be complemented by integrity, objectivity, and willingness to serve the country and not political parties. In that regard, given the faux pas by the four dissenting commissioners at IEBC in the recent presidential election, it is only right that they resign or be forced out for bringing IEBC into disrepute and to pave the way for credible Kenyans to be appointed to the positions.

Lessons must be learnt from the recent debacle and build a stronger IEBC that can conduct free and fair elections. Cleansing of IEBC must start by removal of the four. They have lost credibility and no longer have the country’s confidence.

Foreign systems

The other foreign aspect of IEBC is over-reliance of actual foreigners and foreign systems to run the election. Our electoral system has suffered embarrassment and been accused of rigging claims and interference by foreign agents in just about every edition from the noughts.

Cambridge Analytica, a British political consultancy firm, was accused in 2017 for data harvesting from Facebook and influencing our presidential election results. It was linked to the eventual winners Jubilee Party rather than IEBC but that did not stop the speculation that the consultants were able to influence people to vote in a way that favoured the party and gave them unfair advantage over their rivals.

The presence of foreign agents reared its head again this year, when Venezuelan nationals were linked to an alleged hacking of the computer systems at IEBC, a claim the commission discounted. It said the foreigners were employees of its contractor.

Outsourcing of printing of ballot papers and software to other countries has also been problematic. First, this was thought to be inspired by kickbacks. Indeed, a British firm, Smith and Ouzman, was found guilty in 2014 in London of bribing election officials in Kenya to win the contract for printing ballot papers.

Valid concern

The second issue that keeps coming up is the concern that printing of ballot papers abroad is meant to make it easier for elections to be rigged. After all, the printing of papers abroad is approved by select officials within the electoral body rather than having consensus across the parties or the public. It’s a valid concern, given the fact that it’s more difficult to hold a foreign firm accountable for tinkering with ballot papers than it would be for a local one.

Looking across the borders for suppliers of election material is always bound to be treated with suspicion. Kenyans have the right to be suspicious when there are firms locally that can do the printing work and provide software for voting purposes.

It does not mean that local suppliers will not be corrupt or open to manipulation. However, moving the handling of election materials to local firms has a number of benefits. The first of those is the cost. It will always be cheaper to source for materials and expertise locally than abroad. Secondly, local firms are easier to hold to account for any breaches using domestic laws. Thirdly, spending the election budget locally will boost the economy.

The reliance of foreign firms and individuals to work within IEBC will always be fraught with doubts and suspicion of rigging. It’s imperative, therefore, to look for solutions within the country as to how rigging in the elections can be eradicated. Perhaps, we need to move away from digital to manual voting so as to minimise cases and concerns of hacking.

There is no voting system in Kenya that will be watertight. However, manual voting and transmission of results will be more universal as every part of the country, including areas with no internet connectivity, can participate without the fear of having their decision altered during tallying. Handwritten notes are not easy to alter as there are no two people with the same handwriting or signature.

Digital systems are proving unreliable in Kenya. There is a need for a more transparent one. If that takes the form of mlolongo (queue voting), so be it. This is a system that was trialled in the 1990s but, despite its setbacks, could be the best option we have if intimidation and bribery cases are severely punished. There might also be lessons to be learnt from The Gambia, where impenetrable marble voting has been used for over 50 years with great results.

Crucially, IEBC officials must be vetted more rigorously than has been the case so as to rule out those with biased views or coming with sponsorship from political parties. Integrity should be at the core of IEBC if we are to end rigging claims.