Reward teachers who advance knowledge, skills

Dr Daughty Onyango Akinyi

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

Two weeks ago, we read a story in Nation.Africa about ‘Primary school teachers who have PhDs’. In the story, we learnt about Dr John Timon Owenga, Dr Violet Otieno and Dr Daughty Onyango Akinyi, all of whom have PhDs in Educational Psychology (Dr Owenga) and Early Childhood Development Education (Dr Otieno and Dr Onyango).

