Revisit local textiles revival bid

I start with full disclosure: A person dear to me is a mitumba trader. She goes to Nairobi’s famous Gikomba Market at the crack of dawn, where dealers open, ‘in camera’, bales of imported used clothes.

She selects the best pieces, which, once laundered and neatly packed, are snapped up by a fashionable and fairly up-market clientele. In her world, the outfits are not called mitumba but ‘thrift’ garments.

In my younger days, we called them ‘shiners’—as in products of ‘Sunshine Boutique’, reference to the open-air market at Gikomba. We proudly (literally) shone in those outfits.

Mitumba are not only for the poor. A quick query of Mr Google will reveal dozens of A-list Hollywood and music celebrities who proudly don outfits or boast furnishings from the thrift shops and flea markets of Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, London, Milan, Paris and Rome.

Now we can go back to a July 21, 2004 debate in the National Assembly on revival of collapsed textile factories.

Mr Henry Kosgey (Member for Tinderet): Mr Speaker, Sir, the importation of mitumba, popularly known as Marehemu George, is what has really made the textile industry to collapse. This has cost Kenyans nearly 50,000 jobs. Could the minister consider banning the importation of mitumba or levying heavy duties on their importation in order to revive the textile industry?

Dr Mukhisa Kituyi (Minister for Trade and Industry): Mr Speaker, Sir, when I look at the recent history of Kenya, I am pained by the abuse of liberalisation which came with the untaxed importation of mitumba clothes, turning our country into a dumping ground. The future of this country lies in competitive production of Kenyan textiles. But we cannot ban the importation of mitumba overnight. We must sequence the ceiling of domestic production capacity with the increase of duty … so that the retailers who deal in those clothes can retail textiles produced in this country.

We can thus see that the debate sparked on Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s scornful remarks on mitumba is not new. His ‘clothes from dead people’ remark was an own-goal! It opened a window for the rival Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate, Deputy President William Ruto, to launch a fierce offensive depicting the former Prime Minister as part of an elite contemptuous of the poor.

Occupies an important space

Mr Odinga clearly misspoke, and the DP gladly seized the opportunity with both hands as it fitted perfectly into the Hustlers versus Dynasties narrative he has so adroitly spun over the past few years. He hammered home the point that, for the poor, mitumba fits amongst the basic needs of food, clothing and shelter and is also a vital economic activity.

Mitumba, indeed, occupies an important space in the Kenyan socioeconomic fabric.

According to government data captured in the 2022 economic survey, the country imported nearly Sh19 billion worth of used clothing in 2021, a significant growth from the Sh13 billion in 2017.

Gikomba has become the epicentre of the trade but all other towns have their thriving mitumba markets.

The unscripted comments, and the political blitzkrieg that followed, had Mr Odinga in belated attempts to explain what he really meant but the damage had been done. It is true, however, that when the second-hand clothes business started picking up in the 1970s, the garments were nicknamed ‘Marehemu George’—in reference to some departed English monarch.

What was lost in the brouhaha was, Kenya once had a thriving textile and garment industry until the wanton pillage of the Daniel arap Moi kleptocracy that destroyed everything it touched.

Driven to bankruptcy

A quick look through history will come up with companies such as Kicomi, Rivatex, Raymonds, Yuken, Heritage, Taitex, Mountex and other public companies that were driven to bankruptcy, some being sold for a song to private investors while others were simply abandoned to rot and be vandalised.

Dr Kituyi, incidentally, is now a key figure in the Odinga campaign, and should be able to advise that reviving the textiles industry does not necessarily mean killing the mitumba trade.

This is not a position DP Ruto can contest as long as industrialisation, employment creation, export growth and enhanced tax revenues also remain part of his economic agenda.

Once the political gamesmanship is over, we must, indeed, take a closer look at this sector that needs to regain its former glory. To do that, we need to abandon the cynical politics that glorifies smuggling, importation of sub-standard goods and tax evasion under the guise of supporting the informal economy.

Mitumba is not small business; the major importers are billionaires.