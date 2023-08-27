Review guidelines on court orders

Court orders in Kenya are not worth the paper they are written on. For a piece of paper that holds serious implications on aggrieved parties, it needs to and ought to be handled much more seriously by the courts and the police.

It is an indictment, firstly, on the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for not acting swiftly to sack corrupt magistrates and judges and secondly, on the Judiciary for not being pro-active in safeguarding the sanctity of court orders.

It was commendable for the Judiciary to clarify its position on the incident in Lavington, Nairobi, in relation to a court order being overzealously applied to evict homeowners. However, it should have moved faster than this and also given guidelines on how the citizens can authenticate court orders.

Arbitrary arrests

Police are not without blame either. They appear to be working with corrupt people as they rush to arrest individuals or allow demolition of properties to occur without taking time to authenticate court orders. They are abusing their powers by humiliating parties with arbitrary arrests, who in many cases are rightful owners of properties, with a view to legitimising questionable court orders.

Corrupt politicians have long abused court orders to evade arrest.

The police and the Judiciary have topped the list of the most corrupt institutions in the country time and again. It is not surprising, therefore, for officials within in these institutions to be at the centre of issuing and enforcing questionable court orders. It is not surprising either to guess that bribes could be behind such moves.

The issuance of court orders willy-nilly in favour of corrupt individuals has led to loss of lives and livelihoods. There are many recorded cases of legitimate property and business owners being forced out of their premises by individuals brandishing fake court orders. The Asian and European communities are facing the brunt of such heinous acts in many parts of the country, and this is bound to cause Kenya embarrassment, inter-ethnic feuds and international condemnation. Kenya must be careful not to inculcate Zimbabwe style of grabbing foreigners’ land, some of whom have called Kenya home for decades.

Harass and intimidate

Counties such as Nairobi are equally to blame for allowing private information in relation to land and water rates to be shared with third parties who use them to harass and intimidate financially struggling homeowners out of their land.

The devolved units have legal duty of care to homeowners and therefore they must first apply due diligence and let people settle their debts in a humane and understanding manner rather than throwing them to the sharks.

Even though the Judiciary has reacted this time in relation to the Lavington incident, it has been slow in initiating long-term plans on issuance of court orders.

It is important that we rethink how court orders are issued to preserve their sanctity. This is important in the spirit of justice and fairness to parties in a dispute and to maintain law and order. The current system where every magistrate and judge issues court orders has been open to abuse, perhaps there is need to give such powers to only a select group of judicial officers with credibility and integrity.

It should change the guidelines with a view to making the issuance of court orders much stricter and controlling who issues them.

Legitimate claims

The buck stops with the Chief Justice as the head of the Judiciary to check judicial officials who have become overzealous in issuance of “suspect” court orders that have gone on to cause many people with legitimate claims harm and allowed for corruption to persist.

Rogue magistrates and judges have come under heavy criticism for issuing “suspect” court orders, but the blame lies with the JSC for not taking action against them and the lacklustre performance in tackling corruption within the Judiciary.

Even though individual magistrates and judges are culpable for corruption, the responsibility of ending the vice within the Judiciary lies with the heads of the institution and JSC. A finger is always pointed at the junior officials when, in fact, the heads of departments are to blame for allowing corruption to fester.

It is corruption that is catalysing all the suspect court orders being used to loot and grab properties from legitimate owners and buy time for corrupt politicians.

It is imperative, therefore, for new guidelines to be drawn on issuance of court orders in Kenya as the old ones have become fodder for corrupt government officials and civilians. It is important to rethink how court orders are issued to protect livelihoods, homes and properties of Kenyans and other nationalities residing in Kenya.