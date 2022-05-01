Review ‘direct ticket’, term limits

Political party nominations (or primaries, to the American-leaning Kenyans) has been the process for political parties to nominate candidates to the upcoming General Election. These are for the seats in the counties, the National Assembly and the Senate.

The party members are involved in many of the constituencies in nominating a candidate. However, there have been a few aspirants who were privileged to be handed a ‘direct ticket’ to vie for elective seats in the elections. They were spared the rigours of grassroots campaigning.

There should be no ‘sacred cows’ in a democratic process. Giving some individuals walkovers and other party members made to sweat for their seats is undemocratic. Almost all the parties in Kenya have been guilty of giving direct tickets to cronies, hence interfering with the crucial democratic process that sets the springboard for the General Election. Democratic process must and needs to be seen and experienced at the grassroots level before a country could claim to be democratic.

Direct nomination is nothing short of impunity. Kenya has suffered decades of the vice and the cradle of it is the nomination stage. If it’s not fought from the bottom up, impunity will never die in this country. Fair elections should start with fair nominations. In that regard, the playing field needs to be level. This calls for every candidate to be treated equally.

Electoral process

The incumbents of various seats need to know it’s back to square one at the end of their term and must start asking for a mandate from voters afresh at the grassroots using the electoral process in place.

A sure way of ending impunity in the country is, according to voters , the opportunity to weed out corrupt politicians at the nomination stage. Parties leaving wiggle room to offer direct nomination to a select few is playing into the hands of individuals unfit to hold public office as is happening in Mombasa in relation to Mike Sonko, the impeached former governor of Nairobi and now the Wiper party candidate. Many seasoned politicians feel entitled and rely on direct nomination to hold onto political seats for eternity, hence interfering with the democratic process.

Parties are required by law to “abide by the democratic principles of good governance, promote and practise democracy through regular, fair and free elections within the party”, says Article 91(1)(d) of the Constitution. Cancellation of voting and issuance of direct tickets by parties in some areas and not others proves we have a long way to go before we can fully embrace democracy and good governance.

Financial fraudulence

Direct nomination is not only undemocratic but also has the potential of parties being accused of financial fraudulence. It is, therefore, right for those aspirants who paid for nomination fees and denied by political parties to take part in the nominations to demand a full refund.

Parliament recently introduced a Bill to stop what it called “political tourism”, which seeks to have nominees in the counties drawn from the local areas and also be registered voters there. The proposed amendment to Section 38(4) of the Elections Act is aimed at achieving “local solutions to local problems”.

That is commendable and timely. However, Parliament should also look at Section 31 of Elections Act, on nominations. They should amend the section to make it compulsory for every political aspirant to go through voting so as to create equity.

That should go for all the political seats, not just in the county assemblies.

The law on ‘term limit’ is also vague. That is why governors who have exhausted their maximum two five-year terms find it easier to stay on in politics by vying for senator or any other position. The law is unclear about ‘term limit’. Is it the term in relation to one political seat or a period a politician can serve in his lifetime?

Stagnation

Encouraging ‘revolving’ politicians can lead to stagnation of the country. We can’t have people whose development track record is known to be poor to keep reviving their political careers at different houses of representatives, be it the Senate, National Assembly or county assembly.

Such politicians are not known to love serving the voters but their bank accounts and impunity. If seasoned politicians built a country, we wouldn’t still be part of the Third World. Perhaps, it might be worth considering giving all politicians the 10-year term limit to minimise abuse of office. That would help to end corruption.

Lessons must be learnt from this year’s messy nominations. We ought to remedy that by putting to an end direct nomination. We also need to introduce term limits for all politicians, not just governors, Deputy President and President. Political tourism affects the whole of the political sphere and its demise will enhance democracy and, hopefully, improve service delivery at the grassroots level.

Without the above crucial changes in the law, it will be futile to expect democracy or good governance in the country.

Ms Guyo is a legal researcher. [email protected] @kdiguyo