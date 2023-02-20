Return of ‘political zones’ is nigh

Wiper Democratic Movement party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is angered, rightfully, at President William Ruto’s raids on the opposition Azimio coalition. At the conclusion of his party retreat at the weekend, Mr Musyoka accused the President of using public resources to entice opposition MPs as part of a wider scheme to reintroduce the one-party dictatorship.

Azimio boss Raila Odinga, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, is also greatly concerned at the rate at which his troops are defecting to the government side. He is moving to de-whip a sizeable number of ODM legislators who recently supped at State House and declared their willingness to work with President Ruto.

There is also a good reason to suspect that the lightning coup in a key Azimio affiliate, former President Uhuru’s Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party, was sponsored by President Ruto and given the seal of approval by an acquiescent Office of the Registrar of Political Parties.

Indeed, the Opposition is haemorrhaging as MPs, governors and other elected leaders, in true Kenyan fashion, abandon their constituents to climb aboard the State House gravy train.

Legislative agenda

The President must be purring like the proverbial Cheshire Cat as his Kenya Kwanza Alliance builds up an unassailable majority that should allow him free rein to push his political and legislative agenda.

President Ruto cannot be an innocent beneficiary of all these shifts. The hardworking political schemer is, obviously, the one directing the show, and enjoying himself immensely.

And nobody should blame him. Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka have the right to be angry and dismayed. They, however, ought to direct their fire not at President Ruto but at their own weak-kneed, lily-livered troops who stand only for greedy ends.

If ODM, Wiper, Jubilee, Kanu and other Azimio coalition partners are populated by scoundrels not bound together by unwavering commitment to any principles, ideology, ideals or policies, their leaders should not be surprised when those elected on the ticket decamp to whoever holds the purse strings.

That is the nature of Kenyan politics. Most of those in the field of play are no more honourable than those persons of easy virtue who peddle flesh on our infamous street corners. Their only defining loyalty is the prerogative of the harlot.

Mr Odinga is absolutely right in recognising that reality and inviting those in his party who would rather sup with the devil to take a walk and not insult the intelligence of anyone with excuses about visiting State House for the sake of development.

Pathetic justification

His point was that a war is won with a few loyal and committed troops rather than a large traitorous rabble. In any case, those providing the pathetic justification about angling for development should pay close attention to the viral video of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua likening the government to a private company in which dividends go to those who invested in shares—and on a pro rata basis.

One can read many things in Mr Gachagua’s strange analogy. On the one hand, he is saying that public resources, whether in the distribution of development funds or dishing out of state jobs, will first go to those who contributed to the Kenya Kwanza victory.

He is, in effect, warning that those from Azimio salivating for a piece of the pie should not expect to jump to the front of the queue. They will have to take their begging bowls to the back.

More ominously, however, is the likelihood that it is not about individuals lining up for personal benefit but government development plans that will give priority to regions that voted for Kenya Kwanza.

The implication is that entire regions could be isolated, marginalised and starved of funds for projects to provide roads, schools, water, hospitals, irrigation, power and other essential infrastructure and services that the government is, in principle, committed to providing without discrimination.

Talk of a government that is so keen to incite insurrection against itself!

At the most basic level, the Deputy President was indicating that the Ruto administration is bound only by that primitive philosophy rightfully described by Michela Wrong and John Githongo as ‘Our Turn to Eat’.

Yes, we do, indeed, have many unprincipled characters who scramble for leadership not for any edifying goal but only for the opportunity to loot and plunder.

In such a governance philosophy, public resources are there for the taking. The national and county treasuries will be emptied; state corporations will be brought down; roads and other critical infrastructure will crumble; and health, education and social services grind to a halt.