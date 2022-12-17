Rest, recreation part of public wellbeing

Kenyans are known worldwide for being relentlessly dynamic, even to the point of being workaholics. Our reputation for unending labour in less-than-ideal circumstances lends us the dubious compliment of being “resilient”.

Many, however, are beginning to resist this label, as it is more a sign of failing systems. As we consider the hard work Kenyans do, during this time of year when everything begins to slow down, it is important to understand that recreation is a crucial part of health and wellness.

Rest is vital for ongoing good mental health and allows the body to heal and recuperate not just from injury, but especially from hard work. Taking days off work or school as a chance to run more errands, or do other things, is a sure path to slowed healing.

Rest further improves mood, concentration and memory. There are countless disputes at the family, relationship and community level that are made far worse than they should, and much harder to solve, by the compounding factor of stress as it is felt and experienced on our bodies, minds and spirits, all coming from lack of rest.

Public good

There are many challenges that could be solved by reframing recreation as a public good, rather than a challenge to be solved individually. Research has found that communities that participate in recreational activities, and have access to recreational infrastructure, ranging in their diversity from sports to tech, culture, the arts, and varied forms of expression, form stronger social bonds, and are therefore healthier, happier and more secure.

This is why it is essential to maintain and expand free access to public parks and playgrounds, with people-friendly administration and programme officers, and co-sponsored by private sector and other stakeholders to ensure adequate resourcing.

These resources would ensure marginalised groups like people with disabilities, women and children also have a restful and good time. Indoor spaces can also allow varied multigenerational enjoyment. Reviving and resourcing social halls is one path to this, which would give people and their families a break from their homes, education and religious spaces. This would also truly enhance national cohesion all the way from the ward to the county and countrywide, moving beyond politicking and speeches, all the way into real life.

It is mandatory that everyone has full access to publicly funded open community spaces, not just pushing market reliance on private clubs or exceptional housing estates.

Kenyans, beyond access to enabling environments to do business, work and succeed, also need enabling environments to rest, recharge and play, that are not only about competition or winning, but just about being together. This is crucial not just during holidays, but all year round.