Respect places of worship; don’t drag your angry politics there

The Church is where people go to seek their spiritual solace. Their inner peace. They go there to commune with their God. To pray and worship. It's a timeless endeavour as old as humanity itself.

I'm not particularly religious, though I'm no cynic about it. I lapsed long ago, for reasons that are complicated. Which is funny, because my background and upbringing were solidly Christian.

My late grandfather was the first Catholic catechist in his village. He founded the first primary school there in 1933 and followed up on its registration with the colonial authorities. Later he secured a piece of land adjoining the school where the village Catholic church was built.

My orphaned mother was brought up in a Catholic convent where one of her young schoolmates was my enterprising aunt. She hooked my mother up with her elder brother schooling in Catholic-run Mang'u and they eventually got married.

Disturbing trend

The Catholic faith was ingrained in me from the moment I was born. In fact, the second most powerful formative influence in my baby life after mom was an Italian Catholic nun (God bless your soul forever, Sister Angela). She would surely turn in her grave were she to discover I became apostate.

I never use this column to talk about matters personal and private. However I find the moment opportune because of a very disturbing trend I've noticed in this country.

We have a strange new breed of politicians who are regularly using the Church as their political platform. My complaint is not so much about their politics, but their style of operation. Every Sunday they troop to a designated church, usually an evangelical one, where they spew venom against their perceived foes.

What is supposed to be a church service is turned into a raucous political rally. The "evil" Raila Odinga always gets more mentions than Jesus Christ. I've actually been doing the counting.

Some of the pastors they patronise resemble conmen. These can't be men of God. Hell no! The politicians come with bushels of cash which the greedy preachers are after.

As the politicians are frothing at their mouths insulting their opponents, the pastors sitting behind the pulpit are happily clapping. They're like cheerleaders. It's always a revolting sight.

Jameni, can't we all respect God and places of worship? Don't show him you have earthly power and can do whatever you want with it. Believe you me, he'll destroy you in his own good time. And remember this: the very first target of Jesus when he started preaching was the religious-cum-political establishment of his day. The Pharisees. And the Temple priests. Hypocrites, all.

Fraudsters

If Jesus were to return to earth today, rest assured he would go for those evangelical fraudsters who've gone to bed with politicians. Oftentimes it takes non-believers like me who view religion without an indoctrinated eye to appreciate when things are being done really wrong in churches.

Let's go down memory lane. Jomo Kenyatta rarely went to church, though he was one of the very first Africans to be baptised into Christianity, in his case by the Prebyterian mission at Thogoto.

Daniel arap Moi was an avid churchgoer. Every Sunday he was in church, and TV viewers would be treated to no less than 15 minutes of him doing his devotions. But the point is this: Moi so respected the church sanctuary he never talked politics in it. Ever.

Mwai Kibaki was a more discreet churchgoer. His favourite church was the Consolata shrine in Nairobi's Westlands. He, too, never uttered a word on politics when he went to worship.

Compare with today, and you see how low we've sunk.

Most ordinary congregants just want to worship when they go to church on Sunday. But along comes a rowdy politician screaming at them that Maandamano is the Devil's work blah blah blah.

There are many venues politicians can put out their messages. There are public stadiums. Or they can stick to doing their thing at their roadside rallies.

Please guys, leave the churches alone. Take politics out of the pulpits. Stop using churches as your tools of political mobilisation. It's indecent. Gross.

As for you churchmen, stop being avaricious jokers and charlatans. If you allow politicians an inch, they'll shamelessly take a mile. Anyway you don't seem to mind.





* * *

So High Court judge Mugure Thande was recently “exiled” from Nairobi to Malindi? Who is fooling who? The controversial transfer – which was done together with others — came after her rulings against the unpopular Finance Act (2023).

Judicial transfers are sanctioned by the Chief Justice after decisions by the Judicial Service Commission. Ultimately the buck stops with her. So, was Judge Thande's transfer punitive? Were the Kenyan people betrayed by this move? Is the Judiciary truly independent given the timing of the transfer?