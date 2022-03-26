Respect mothers of the nation, for they too have rights in our democracy

Give me an educated mother, I shall promise you the birth of a civilised, educated nation,” said the French military and political leader, Napoleon Bonaparte. Mothers and nations are inextricably interfused. In this regard, the ongoing vexed public debate sparked by Mama Ngina Kenyatta’s comments on Kenya’s succession politics has thrust to the fore this axial link between the twin-spirits of motherhood and nationhood. To speak or not to speak. That is the million-dollar question for post-colonial mothers of the nation.

While unpalatable response to Mama Ngina’s remarks reveals the decay and moral deficit in our budding democracy, the ensuing public debate provides a moment to reflect on the role of ‘mothers of the nation’ in nation-building and democratic consolidation.

The term ‘Mother of the Nation’ refers to a female leader or politician or activist who led her country to independence or is highly honoured by her country for specific achievement. While modern nations have ‘founding fathers’, it is the ‘mothers of nations’ who capture the spirit of nationalism.

Philosophically, mothers have always been held as defenders and protectors, providers of intelligence and wisdom, moral models and ultimate sources of inspiration to nations. For that reason, nations and civilisations are fondly described as “motherlands”.

Not surprisingly, the rise of nations and civilisations has always been interlinked with a mother figure. In ancient Egypt, we encounter Mut (which literally means mother in the ancient Egyptian language), the Mother of the Egyptian civilisation whom Egyptians believed gave birth to everything in the world.

Ancient Greece, which is considered the cradle of democracy, had Athena, the goddess of wisdom, courage, war and strategy who the Greeks looked to as the patron of their cities. As such, the Athenians dedicated the Parthenon on the Acropolis of Athens to her.

America, humanity’s largest democracy and virtual empire, has the mythical “Lady Colombia”. In 1845, newspaper editor John O'Sullivan, who coined the term ‘manifest destiny’, depicted Colombia leading Americans into the West and into the future, carrying the values of republicanism and progress and ‘replacing darkness with light and ignorance with civilisation’.

The non-imperial world too has its iconic mothers of the nation. They include Sarojini Naidu (1879-1949), an axial figure in India’s struggle for independence, widely considered the ‘Nightingale of India’.

In Kenya, Mama Ngina brings to mind Eleanor Roosevelt, America’s first lady whose outspokenness, particularly on civil rights for the Americans of African origin was seen as controversial but who was also widely respected in her later years.

In Africa, we have outspoken mothers of the nation galore too. One of these is Winnie Madikizela-Mandela (1936-2018), the fearless anti-apartheid leader and wife of the late President of South Africa Nelson Mandela. After her husband’s imprisonment, the apartheid regime and its apologists expected Winnie stay mute and not to publicly criticise the regime.

Apartheid

Winnie became one of the recognisable faces of the struggle for justice in South Africa and the “Mother of the Nation”. Ironically, while her harsh comments against apartheid fostered her controversial reputation, it kept the memory of her imprisoned husband alive.

Another outspoken “mother of the nation” was Albertina Sisulu (1918 –2011), affectionately known as Ma Sisulu throughout her lifetime by the South African public. In 1997, the South African anti-apartheid activist and the wife of Mandela’s fellow activist Walter Sisulu (1912–2003) was accused of trying to protect Winnie Mandela when she testified about the Mandela United Football Club, a gang linked to Winnie Mandela and accused of terrorising Soweto in the 1980s before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, established to aide South Africans confront and forgive their brutal history.

Like Winnie Mandela, Mama Ngina was imprisoned in the struggle for independence and spent time in Kapenguria prison with her husband in 1960. After independence, mothers of the nation are only to be seen and not heard. In line with this view, Mama Ngina should not have commented on Kenya’s vexed 2022 succession. But she, rightly, decided to weigh in on issues shaping one of Kenya’s most uncertain transitions.

Kenya’s retired fathers and mothers have taken the bull by the horns and voiced their concerns on critical national issues. Upon retiring from politics in 2002, the late President Daniel Moi never shied away from commenting on issues of national importance such as the constitution and succession politics. The first lady, too, has a right to state her view on the future of the nation, however controversial that might be.

Speaking during her cousin's burial in Kiambu County on March 22, 2022, the widow of the country's first president, Jomo Kenyatta, and the mother of the country’s fourth President Uhuru Kenyatta, commented on two issues fashioning the Kenyatta succession.

First, she commented on the publicly known strained relationship between Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto. The Jubilee duo started off in good terms, but in a classic case of indiscipline and insubordination, Ruto disrespected his leader and abdicated his duties to focus on presidential campaigns.

The second comment suggested the mother of the nation’s preferred choice in the 2022 succession. Urging Kenyans to follow President Kenyatta's direction for a successor ahead of the August 9 polls, the former first lady stated that the President had Kenya's best interest at heart when endorsing ODM leader Raila Odinga as his successor.

In a word, Mama Ngina’s sentiments were the clearest indication of her support for Odinga’s presidential bid under the Azimio Movement, a coalition arrangement between ODM and President Kenyatta’s Jubilee Party.

Predictably, her remarks drew the wrath of the ‘Hustler Nation’ who responded with force and vitriol. This unsavoury response to the former First Lady’s comments has widened the schism between rival political formations, sparked public protests and demonstrations in the streets of Nairobi as well as calls on the President to take stern action. Our democracy safeguards the right of the mothers of the nation to speak without being insulted or intimidated. This right should be respected by all and sundry.