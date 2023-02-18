Resolve to get things done must extend beyond Kerio menace

Stung by criticism that it cannot allow the cauldron of fear and violence define the lives of thousands of residents in the West Pokot, Baringo, Samburu and Laikipia counties, the government on Friday started what it says should be a decisive cleansing operation to wipe out the menace of banditry that in the past month alone has caused more than 100 deaths.

It is a scandal that it has taken this long to act because violence in the troubled Kerio Valley is not new and countless missions have been conducted to negotiate and/or enforce peace. Such has been the impunity of the perpetrators that as a show of disdain to the authorities, security officers have often been the target of the bandits attacks.

Public criticism swelled this week after in Nakuru. Mr Natembeya told the President that the menace in the picturesque but death-infested Kerio Valley was directly linked to the government’s lack of resolve to wipe it out. The governor served as regional commissioner of the Rift Valley before he ditched the uniform for the politician’s civvies.

Citing his experience as an example, he described previous campaigns that were destined to fail even before the mean-talking but eventually ineffectual security bosses choppered their way in and out of the nearest safe space. For the three years he was RC, he was never funded to mount an operation. “I was never given one cent,” he declared boldly, his body language daring anyone to contradict him.

Low morale

He spoke of low morale among the police officers that daily had to confront the bandits. What incentive could one have to confront a bullet if, in the event they were killed, it would be logged in as an incident “occurring in the course of duty”, the same way death by a car accident would be! While not talking down the important work of traffic officers, to wake up daily knowing that you will die if the person you are hunting is quicker than you requires special recognition and acknowledgement.

The standout incentive for soldiers volunteering for dangerous security operations is the extra allowance they will earn. It is not the love of the civilians they are expected to protect.

Then there is the conspiracy between some political leaders, buccaneers with vested interests in continued insecurity and senior security personnel. The phantom of the much-talked-about white helicopter that reportedly lands at the bandit secured areas just before attacks should not be a mystery to intelligence people. Buccaneers thrive on warlike circumstances, which spawn very lucrative money-making opportunities.

Embarrassing killer situation

Mr Natembeya and others that weighed into the numerous discussions this past week spoke of many other reasons why that embarrassing killer situation has existed— but it all boils done to government resolve.

Whenever a legitimate government — big or small — has applied required resolve to solve a problem, it generally gets resolved. The long-running insecurity precipitated in the Mt Elgon region by the illegal militia Sabaot Land Defence Force from 2006 was snuffed out by a Kenya Defence Forces and police operation in 2008.

It was a ruthless operation that achieved its objective and restored calm to date. Other operations have been in Pokot, in Lamu and the counter-offensive that ended the 2007/2008 post-election blood-letting.

It is the same resolve that saw the government in 2016 end the rampant and shameful exam cheating that had seriously diluted the prestige of a pass certificate in examinations. The extensive network of conspirators that connected teachers to examiners to security officers and examination officials had to be broken at great pain and cost but it happened.

Conversely, it is the lack of resolve over the years that has allowed corruption to mutate into a national sport in Kenya. This is manifested in the unwillingness to enforce laws and demand accountability from those responsible. Instead, those who should act have abetted stage capture, effectively legitimising corruption.

Until we see and experience the kind of resolve that Rwanda’s power man Paul Kagame has helped impose in his country, Kenya will not see the end of scourges such as corruption, mass hunger and even death from climate change-induced food shortages, poor planning that makes some of our urban centres resemble abandoned refugee camps, pollution of rivers and riparian lands, indiscipline in public service, etc.

The operation in the Kerio Valley will be the first test of the resolve of President Ruto to end a recurrent and dangerous social nuisance. May it not be the last because all the scourges mentioned above (and more) continue to strangle this country, stifling opportunity for many to move from surviving to living, before they can even contemplate their own greatness.