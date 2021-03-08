Resist politics of hate, violence

If the violence witnessed during the by-elections last week is anything to go by, Kenya is headed for turbulent, and maybe even bloody, times.

Leaders who incite, sponsor and direct violence belong in jail like all other criminals. Unless they are arrested and aggressively prosecuted to the full extent of the law, they will continue to strut around demonstrating that they are untouchable and free to shed blood with impunity.

We have a long and dark history of political violence and, clearly, have not learnt the lessons of the 2007-2008 carnage when we lost over 1,300 souls and saw hundreds of thousands uprooted from their homes. It was a miracle then that Kenya did not descend into full-scale civil war and splinter into hostile ethnic fiefdoms.

We still owe a debt of gratitude to former United Nations Secretary-General Kofi Annan and all the leaders from the region who helped him to broker a peace deal and political settlement. We also must never forget intervention of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which stepped in where our criminal justice system failed.

Crimes against humanity

Although President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and the four others charged with crimes against humanity eventually walked free, the trials sent a strong signal that, in future, those who spill blood on an industrial scale will be hauled before international courts even if at home they stand above the law.

The two National Assembly and one county assembly poll last week were, like other recent by-elections, crucial dress rehearsals for the upcoming referendum on proposed constitutional amendments as well as the General Election set for next year.

They were taken as tests of strength between Dr Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is, at present, allied to President Kenyatta. Also keen to crash the party is a third force composed of Mr Odinga’s former Nasa coalition partners — former Vice-Presidents Musalia Mudavadi and Kalonzo Musyoka and Bungoma Senator Moses Wetang’ula. Also in the grouping is Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

It is unfortunate that, instead of merely showing the respective strengths of various political formations, the by-elections act as signals for the mayhem coming our way. Perhaps that should spur the authorities into action now instead of waiting for mass murder and genocide that might be too fierce and widespread to contain.

We have already heard strong warnings against authors of political violence from Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, National Cohesion and Integration Commission chair Samuel Kobia and Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission boss Wafula Chebukati.

Strong action

Words that are not backed by strong action are not enough. We must demand the toughest possible action geared towards removing from circulation and positions of leadership all those who want to take Kenya back to the dark days of violent, primitive politics.

This is a cause that must be prosecuted without fear or favour, with no regard to partisan considerations, political office and clout, ethnic or regional base, wealth or standing in society.

The authorities would, perhaps, be encouraged and motivated to neutralise the organisers and perpetrators if they do not have to constantly look over their shoulders in fear of the usual noises that emanate every time political leaders are called to account for their crimes.

Kenyans must unite in demanding strong action against instigators of violence, and resist all efforts to lure them into those cheap and irresponsible ‘our people are being finished’ protests.

It is Kenya that is being finished by the spectre of political violence. Those fanning the flames must be universally rejected as enemies of Kenya and treated the same way as traitors, terrorists, saboteurs and others who plot to destroy the country. This is the time to stand strong, firm and resolute in defence of our motherland by demanding removal of malcontents from our midst.

* * *

Strong and effective leaders lead from the front. They lead by example. That is why across the world heads of State, monarchs, religious leaders and other persons of influence are being the first to publicly take the Covid19 vaccine.

The televised vaccinations are not just for show but to demonstrate to their citizens’ faith in the effectiveness and safety of the jabs they are being encouraged to take.

That kind of publicity also acts as a powerful counter to the lies, propaganda and conspiracy theories such as those peddled recently by a small group of Kenyan Catholic doctors forever against vaccination.

By declining to take the lead, President Kenyatta has earned the gratitude of the Covid-19 deniers and anti-vaccine mobs.