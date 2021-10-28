Reputation of Kenyan journalism takes a beating on Agnes murder

Agnes Wanjiru.

Agnes Wanjiru, who was found dead in 2012 after she went missing.

By Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

If a story happens at home local journalists are expected to cover it better than foreigners. This truism didn’t hold true with the murder of Agnes Wanjiru, a young mother of a five-month-old-baby, in Nanyuki, nine years ago. Sunday Times of London and British Sky News journalists scooped local journalists.

