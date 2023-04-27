Reporting of the Shakahola cult or how the world viewed Kenya

It was the biggest story out of Kenya this week, competing with the civil war in Sudan. From The New York Times to The Times of India, the foreign media allocated ample space and time to the gruesome story of the Shakahola cult. They presented blow-by-blow accounts of the recovery of almost 100 bodies of cult members from a series of shallow graves.

There was universal disbelief and astonishment that people could be convinced to starve themselves to death in order “to meet Jesus”. The New York Times carried interesting reader comments. “No one who directed others to starve themselves in this way could be a true Christian,” said JJM.

Mike said: “Having lived in Kenya for a time, I can attest to the religious intensity of the place. There are more sects than you can shake a stick at. But, I’m not sure it’s much different here in the US. The difference is probably just in terms of the attitude of the government towards the most abusive cults. In Kenya they ignore it. In the US they send the ATF [a law enforcement agent] and burn the compound to the ground.”

SisterLove wrote: “These people had to have suffered greatly while believing they were doing good. I am wondering how the pastor was to gain from his cruel control over them.” Balraj said cynically: “Wonder if the pastor himself was in an emaciated state at the time of his arrest? Or perhaps he judged that it wasn’t time yet to meet his creator.”

Robert Jacklin said: “Nothing new here. Religions of all kinds over the centuries has led to deaths of innocents one way or another.” Beate lamented: “Absolutely horrifying, that one person can have so much influence over others. But it has happened in the past and will continue to occur again in the future.” Stephen Galat said: “I doubt it will ever happen again.....” And, finally, JEG said: “Horrifying but not surprising. Look how Trump can manipulate his followers.”

The Times of India added its own interpretation in its story, “Kenyan starvation cult leads to more than 70 deaths, investigation continues,” published on April 25. “Many religious cults in Kenya are thriving because of the lack of strong religious institutions,” it said. “The lack of strong religious institutions in the area does not let organised religion grow, and thus religious cults thrive in this region.

“Moreover, the poverty in Kenya is so visible that people are easily lured by the cult groups that promise prosperity and guidance. Lastly, the lack of education in the region causes cult leaders to brainwash even those who may have critical thinking skills to challenge their beliefs.”

Straight stories

Most of the foreign media, however, carried straight stories as fed to them by the three international wholesalers of news—Reuters, Agence France-Presse (AFP) and the Associated Press (AP). So the story published in, say, The Sacramento Bee, of California, reads pretty much the same as the one in the Whanganui Chronicle, of New Zealand.

* * *

The Nation reportage was comprehensive, as far as it goes. Some of the interviews, such as the one with a pastor and other “insiders”, could have been more probing. In addition, small but important things were not clear.

For example, the 20 or so published stories do not make it clear whether the pastor owns the Chakama ranch. One story says “it is hard to tell who owns the 800-acre Chakama ranch.” Another says the pastor “operated on the 800-acre property that is part of the 50,000-acre Chakama Ranch.”

This confuses the reader.

And what is the surname of the pastor? Mackenzie or Nthenge? The Nation uses both versions. And is the correct spelling Mackenzie, McKenzie or Makenzi? The Nation, rightly or wrongly, uses the first spelling while other media prefer McKenzie or Makenzi. This is a simple naming matter which the pastor, or official records, could have cleared.

Small details matter because they indicate the care that has gone into the writing. Still, the Mombasa office should be commended for being equal to the task of reporting such a complicated story with many surprises.

Their performance reminds me of their robust coverage of the 2019 Likoni ferry accident, in which a woman and her daughter died after their car plunged into the Indian Ocean and the rescue and recovery took 13 days.



