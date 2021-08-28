Remove ‘tech speak’ from business talk

Information technology teams are the oil that lubricates the engine that drives businesses. They ensure communication equipment connects staff and clients. They remove glitches from erratic or unresponsive computers. They are ever on the phone with distressed staff when they face technology breakdowns.

The main kink in their noble job is, they often talk in “techspeak,” a language infused with a dizzying amount of jargon that non-technical people can’t make head or tail.

Techies are in their element when designing digital systems, writing the coded language that only computer systems and other tech nerds understand but often fall short in person-to-person communication.

“Techspeak’ is not unique to techies. Working in technical environments accustom brains to technical language. The problem comes when we cannot naturally pare down technical communication to a level that non-technical people can comprehend.

We need to keep in mind that sharing concrete, coherent and clear information is as crucial as technical mastery.

Whether you are a programmer, a network engineer, a help desk officer, a project manager, or a heavy-hitting technology maven, you have likely experienced the pain of a project that went belly-up not because of poor technical skills but due to communication breakdown.

To be understood, banish yourself from using jargon and acronyms unless you are with your fellow tech mavens. “Techspeak” makes one sound arcane among non-techies and impedes critical communication.

Acronym’s soup such as “HTTP, IP, EC2, CSS, SEM, and XML” fly off the heads of non-technical people.

Jargon-laced words and phrases take away your ability to persuade and influence with words. Instead, try common everyday examples and analogies to pass your message.

Also, after face-to-face technical meetings on an important topic, follow up with a written email summary. In that summary, ask all parties to confirm that they understand your message or ask clarifying questions.

The ability to ask good questions is a skill often overlooked yet essential in illuminating critical issues.

Most people generally prefer email for communication. Whereas it is a great communication tool, it has a downside. The message can drown in a sea of tech-heavy and wordy text.

Unlike verbal communication, the written text lacks important cues necessary for transporting a message and enhance understanding. Non-verbal signs such as hand gestures, facial expressions, even vocal tone, and tenor are at your disposal when you speak, but are absent when you send an email. It, therefore, behooves the writer to be more lucid and intentional in written communication.

As a professional in the tech field, a knack for good communication is non-negotiable — it’s a must-have skill. If you are a budding tech professional, hedge your future by honing your ability to explain technical concepts in easily understandable ways. That way, you are likely to stand out from a herd of nerds.