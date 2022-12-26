Reject cabal of vindictive snivellers

One year ends. Another begins. So what? It might not really matter whether we measure the inexorable passage of time in seconds, minutes, hours, days, weeks, months, years, decades or centuries but, at some point, we must begin to wonder what difference it all makes.

We can look to Stephen Hawking for secrets into the mysteries and meanings of time and space, and from thence onward to examination of our individual roles in the entire scheme of things.

If we think really big, we might conclude that we are nothing but specks in the universe; of no more consequence than the ants we tread on. We are born, we live, we die and the world keeps on turning.

We might also realise that the world we live in is just a tiny little speck in the Cosmos, no more important than the atoms that makes up the tables, chairs and other everyday objects around us.

Centre of the universe

We once thought of the Sun, around which our earth and the other planets revolve, as the centre of the universe; but we now know that it is just a small star that pales in comparison to much larger stars across the galaxies.

We have, indeed, come a long way from the Flat Earth Society but, despite all the advances in science, religion and philosophy, we are no closer to unravelling the mysteries of life and why we exist at all.

What we know is that as we come and go, however important and irrelevant we may be in the wider scheme of things, we still have our individual roles and responsibilities in the here and now.

Our infinitesimal selves may not impact the Big Bang theory but will have a profound impact on our immediate relationships, surroundings and environments. We still have children to raise; families and communities to fit into; backyards to keep clean; and flowers, birds, water and air to protect, preserve and enjoy.

So, whatever tragedies and heartbreaks may have hit us in 2022, we must still look forward with hope and optimism in 2023, with the realisation that our hopes and aspirations will not happen unless we make them happen.

We still want to create a brighter future for a children; and beyond that a fair, equitable, just and prosperous society for all.

Whether we voted for Ruto or Raila is now irrelevant in that we have a government that must both deliver on its promises and meet our expectations.

Hostage to small group

In that regard, we cannot allow President William Ruto to be hostage to small group of loud but vacuous politicians trying to create the narrative that they own him, that they created him, that he is beholden to them.

Those who jumped on the Ruto bandwagon did so because they wanted to be on the winning side—not because they were going to deliver him the presidency.

It is a pathetic lie for anyone to claim that he singlehandedly delivered the populous Mount Kenya vote to President Ruto, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja or the Kenya Kwanza Alliance in general.

Those votes were already in the bag before those bankrupt fellows entered the scene. Their blackmail and threats must be dismissed with the contempt they deserve.

Those same fellows forever looking backwards must also be made aware that the more they keep referencing former President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, the more they give relevance to their vanquished foes.

The Ruto administration will be judged on what it does for Kenya today and tomorrow, not on the mud it will continue throwing at ‘our competitors’. That is why President Ruto must silence those in his entourage who are obsessed with the two.

He must also put a stop to all that nonsensical talk about crushing ‘cartels’. For, at the end of it all, it is not about building the economy and creating the conducive environment for growth but about destroying existing enterprise so that new robber barons can stake their claim.

Craft a legacy

President Kenyatta spent his last five-year term desperately trying to craft a legacy. The import of what he left is still to be judged.

Even without rising to presidency, Mr Odinga’s name is firmly etched in Kenyan and African pantheon and cannot be erased by the rantings of two-bit politicians.

President Ruto will craft his own legacy, and with that his place in the sands of time, by what he does to make Kenya a better place for us all.

He will achieve nothing if his attention is diverted by petty and defeatist references that serve only to indicate major inferiority complexes and advance excuses for failure.