Regulation of religious practice by the laws around the world

Kenya has for more than a fortnight now been engaged with issues around a case where hundreds of persons are believed to have starved themselves and in some cases their children to death in response to religious teachings.

This week a court in Kenya held that it was unconstitutional for a church school to compel students to attend a weekly religious service as a condition for continued stay in that school.

Against the backdrop of these occurrences is the now trite comment that there is a need for some regulation of religious practice and religious institutions, generally against “supposedly false and misleading teachings and actions”.

While I urge caution with that line of thinking, it deserves mention that the constitutional right to religious faith, belief and the freedom to exercise it is in most countries a right that precedes the state or even the constitutions.

The state (or government) does not confer the freedom of worship (or any right at all for that matter). The state only bears the obligation not to impede the rights unnecessarily.

In Kenya, the matter is even more complicated by the fact that while the constitution accords freedom of conscience, belief and religion, it also states clearly that there shall be no state religion. Put differently, this means that the state must not endeavour to or be seen to endorse or deprecate any religious belief through its institutions or agencies.

The danger with the intended regulation, therefore, is obvious: if the regulator decides to deprecate or sanction one category of faith and not the other, claims of violation of the obligation on the part of the state and its organs to assume or grant favourable status to one religious faith or tradition against another will arise.

Countries deal with the state and religious faith intersection in a number of ways.

In France, the law is almost similar to that of Kenya. The constitution is clear that the country is a secular Republic but it recognises that citizens have the right to choose, change and practise their religious faith. The law recognises the separation of religion and the state.

The law in France does not require registration of religious groups, although they may apply for it for legal recognition or if they want a tax-exempt status accorded to them as religious institutions or charities. Even then the only oversight by the government is fiscal.

The law prohibits the government from financing religious institutions in the construction of places of worship. There is, however, an exception in Alsace-Lorraine in north-eastern France. Another fiscal regulation aspect is the requirement of compulsory audits for any religious association that receives foreign funding of more than a given amount.

Political meetings

Another important aspect of the regulation of religious associations in France is that there is a prohibition against holding political meetings and political campaign operations in places of worship.

In India, the supreme court stated in the famous Kesavananda case that the articles of the constitution, which establish the right to religious faith and the free exercise of it, are to be seen from a practical perspective and that every human activity cannot be protected under the shade of religion.

There is, therefore, a distinction in India between engagement in worship and religious ritual on the one hand and the management of religious institutions on the other. The former is a right that the state may not regulate, such as determining the method of religious worship.

But the state has the power to regulate the latter, that is, the running of a religious institution, which is seen as itself a secular undertaking even if undertaken by a religious group. Thus, for example, there is no requirement in India for the registration of a religious group unless it receives foreign funding. Such a group is then required to maintain audit reports and a schedule of its activities and make them available for inspection by state officials.

In the United Kingdom, the relationship between the church and the state is rather tight. The Church of England is deemed the official church of the state and the Monarch is “Supreme Governor”. In fact, under the Bill of Rights Act of 1789 and the Act of Settlement of 1701, the relationship between the Church of England and the state are intertwined in that the Monarch must always be a member of the Church of England as a necessary qualification for ascending to the throne.

A law enacted in 1921 reorganised the church of Scotland as Scotland’s national church but as an institution, it is not dependent on any government body or the monarch for spiritual matters or leadership.

Aside from this, there is no requirement for registration and most religious faiths are classified as charities and are exempt from taxation, provided the income is used for charitable purposes.

South Africa is a unique example of how religious freedoms may be exercised in a modern diverse state.

Freedom of conscience

The Constitution of South Africa, like most, recognises the right to religious belief and freedom of conscience.

The religious instructions and bodies have taken advantage of a unique provision in the Constitution that makes room for charters of rights to be prepared by civil society and other organisations for enactment by parliament to further enshrine fundamental freedoms.

In pursuit of this, a number of religious organisations drew the South African Charter of Religious Rights and Freedoms. The charter, which was agreed upon by several faith groups of different religious traditions, was presented to parliament for approval and enactment as an anchor to the agreed irreducible minima of the rights of religious belief that the state must protect in its legislation, policies and other undertakings.

It is instructive in the sense that it states that the state and the judiciary may not regulate matters of doctrine and ordinances of any religious body.

Then there is the regulation of religious institutions in countries that are theocracies, which may be said to be intense and far-reaching.

In the Maldives, for example, the regulation of religious activity is first limited by the fact that the constitution recognises Islam as the state religion. There is a government ministry designated specifically for the control and regulation of matters relating to religion.

Thus, by law, no one may deliver sermons or explain religious principles in public without a licence from the ministry. Suffice it that the sermons to be delivered require approval before their delivery. The regulation goes all the way to the content of sermons. The law also sets up qualifications that must be attained by anyone who wishes to be licensed to preach as an Imam in a mosque within the Maldives.

In Iran, another theocratic republic, the constitution is clear that the country is an Islamic state and Twelver Ja’afari Shia Islam the official state religion. It states that all laws and regulations must be based on “Islamic criteria” and an official interpretation of sharia.

Further, the constitution states that citizens shall enjoy human, political, economic and other rights, “in conformity with Islamic criteria.”

These examples show that regulation of religious activities and institutions and faith as institutions of faith can occur in many ways; from the absolutely free to the theocratic based on the constitutional underpinnings of the religious freedom in a country.

Should Kenya choose to heed the calls to regulate religious institutions, whatever is meant by those calls, there will be examples that it may emulate but the constitutional superstructure may well indicate that there will not be much room for overreach into how religious faith is observed or not at the individual level.