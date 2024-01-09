Refine management of junior secondary schools

Studies in group dynamics, pioneered by Kurt Lewin, have revealed that groups of people who have been assembled in a particular location undergo four stages in their relationships. These are the forming, storming, norming and performing stages.

The forming stage is generally known as the honeymoon stage at which individuals in the group know each other. They are positive about their tasks and plan for them accordingly.

The storming stage involves arguments, disagreements and even fights arising from frustrations and stress in the workplace. The norming stage arises when the group members decide to establish norms of behaviour. They start to focus on solving their identified problems. The performing stage is when members are performing the tasks assigned.

The admission of Junior Secondary School (JSS) students and employment of their teachers have changed the composition of primary school population as a group.

Listening to the JSS intern teachers demanding to be employed on permanent and pensionable terms one realises that there is tension in these schools.

Significantly the majority of them have joined the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers unlike their primary school counterparts that are wholly in the Kenya National Union of Teachers.

This scenario is a potent mix of individuals with disparate aspirations, expectations and fears that could lead to disputes and confrontations among them. It, therefore, looks like 2023 was a ‘forming’ year and 2024 could become a year of ‘storming’ in the comprehensive schools. Were confrontations to occur who would mediate or arbitrate between the protagonists?

I have argued for the urgent amendment of the Education Act 2013 and the TSC Act 2012. This is because, among other reasons, the BoMs of primary schools have no legal power to discipline teachers and students of JSS and ECD as their mandate is limited to managing primary schools.

This requires the immediate constitution of BoMs for the comprehensive schools through amendments to the Education Act so that they can manage the three levels of education under them.

However, the amendments of the Acts will be contentious in view of the proposed changes made by the Presidential Working Party on Education Reforms including changing of disciplinary procedures of some employees of the education sector.

The TSC has already objected to some of these changes especially those that may require amendments to the Constitution of Kenya 2010. Were these disagreements to take long to be resolved, the amendments suggested above will equally delay.

This will lead to confusion in the management of comprehensive schools that will adversely affect the students for as long as the storming period lasts. Time is of essence.