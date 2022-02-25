Reducing the price of political fuel will lower the cost of peace

This week, the Nation Media Group (NMG) convened a dialogue forum to organise a search party that would be tasked with finding the elusive peace that’s been missing every election year.

The convention was born out of the worry that our politicians have been leading Kenyans in throwing good manners out through the window every election year, and since they have no more windows left to use, they might start jamming the door never for peace to return again.

No one wants to live in a country that reminds them to go back to wherever their grandfather’s umbilical cord was buried. If we’re to tell everyone to return to where they came from, I would have to ask my grandfather’s cows to accompany me to Uganda so we can follow the Nile River back to South Sudan, hoping we won’t be told to continue with the onward trek to Egypt.

Being at peace with one another starts with appreciating the diverse sociocultural ecosystems that we come from. You can eat Omena with your eyes open, and continue with your trip even after coming across a black cat by the footpath.

Hakuna matata

If our ethnic diversity can’t convince us that we are one, then our suffering should. A child born in Kenya today, regardless of their ethnic background, has to worry about chasing after greedy locusts, getting rammed on the guardrails while crossing the road to school, boiling stones for dinner and blocking KRA officials from accessing your Instagram account; and if you add to the heartburn caused by the fear of post-election violence, the mental torture for this year will be complete in six months’ time.

Any country that seeks to develop must, therefore, calm the nerves of its people until investors coming here to watch our wildlife sing Hakuna Matata.

It’s not in dispute that we live in a magical country. We’re generally warm people and our weather is to die for. Our politicians might have no shame, but they still don’t charge a red cent for supplying us with relentless comedy.

However, bad manners still roam freely among us; and whenever they find a politician’s mouth it tends to run faster than Kipchoge.

It’s not the first time NMG has knelt down for sector players to join hands in helping our politicians wash their mouths and Nema officers to fight noise pollution. The six-month NMG media campaign is promising Kenyans big things. From covering elections without fuelling tensions to blacking out inflammatory remarks.

Inflammatory speech

Reining in on inflammatory speech is a bold move. The government, with all the machinery to whip everyone in line, is yet to be successful in producing one guinea pig to scare other politicians from thinking of going to the lab.

You can say it’s due to lack of political goodwill on the part of government bureaucrats. But when you arrest and charge one case of hate speech, their villagers will trek to the courtroom to look at the judge with hard eyes, before judicial officers remember that the blood of Jesus doesn’t protect them from some forms of physical witchhunt, and the villagers will return home carrying their favourite culprit shoulder-high. Or the culprits will check themselves into hospital and smile from their beds.

One can only hope the NMG understands the full scale of the undertaking they’ve just committed to. Gagging politicians is the easy part, but being accused of gagging politicians is where the problem lies.

It’s the silly season, and the guys who won the tender to supply mud are already doing brisk business and anyone intending to run them out of town is clearly not going to be their friend. This country runs on political fuel and any price reduction will definitely go a long way in lowering the price of peace.