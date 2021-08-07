Reduced-price food offer for youths wary of Covid-19 vaccines

Britain’s tabloid newspapers have their own style of reporting national events and The People led the way last week when the government offered a series of incentives to young people to take the anti-Covid vaccine.

“Kebabs for Jabs,” ran that paper’s headline, reporting the offer of cheap kebabs and pizzas, discounted taxi rides and cut-price cinema tickets to 18-30-year-olds willing to roll up their sleeves and take the needle.

The Department of Health is running the scheme along with food delivery and taxi firms such as Uber, Deliveroo and Pizza Pilgrims.

The take-up of vaccinations by young people since the pandemic began has been much lower than that of the general population.

Just 68 per cent of youngsters have had their first jab of the necessary two injections, compared to 88 per cent of older adults.

Possible side effects

Hesitancy over the vaccine is evident throughout society but is most noticeable among ethnic minority groups, who fear possible side effects which are not experienced by white people.

Many young people believe their youth and good health will be enough to combat viral attacks.

There are also anti-vaxxers on the lunatic fringe who say it’s all a government plot to control our minds.

The new scheme is clearly the carrot in a carrot-and-stick approach to the reluctant and the fearful. The “stick” was a warning by the prime minister recently that Covid passports might be required for entry into night clubs, thus barring the unvaccinated.

Britain is not the first nation to try the carrot approach. President Joe Biden called on American states and authorities to offer $100 to each person accepting a vaccination.

Some authorities have gone even further, offering tickets to baseball games and pre-rolled marijuana joints.

A tougher stance has been taken by various employers.

The tech giant Google told its US staff they must be fully vaccinated before returning to the office, prompting another UK tabloid headline, this one in the Metro:

“Get the Vacc or Risk the Sack.”

* * *

I was once walking along a busy street, where a man stood on the kerb consulting his mobile phone. At that moment, a moped raced up, the pillion passenger reached out and snatched the man’s phone and the thieves were gone.

This form of daylight robbery is now being overtaken by stealthy muggers on e-bikes, police say.

The moped is a form of motorised cycle and the engine gives warning of its approach.

It also must be registered and carry a licence plate, possibly leading to detection.

The battery-powered e-bike, by contrast, is silent and the rider can sneak up and grab a person’s phone or handbag without warning.

Such machines can reach speeds of more than 30 mph and they do not require a number plate.

Sergeant Clem Jones of London’s Metropolitan Police said there has been a displacement of the traditional motorbikes and mopeds to target unwary victims. “We have seen a change in tactics which we have to adapt to,” he said.

Some e-bike thieves dress in business suits, pretending to be office workers, as they mingle with crowds on the pavements.

The police have launched a campaign, Look Up and Look Out, to remind people that the gangs are operating.

* * *

It doesn’t take much to bring out the racists in this country, the latest show of hatred being directed at migrants crossing the English Channel and the lifeboat crews who rescue them.

A crew at London’s Tower Bridge were confronted by yobs who hurled beer cans at migrants and shouted “F*** off back to France”.

Tensions have heightened since it was revealed that a record 9,000 people have attempted the perilous crossing from Europe in 2021.

Nigel Farage, former leader of the UK Independence Party, accused the Royal National Lifeboat Institution of “running a taxi service for migrants”.

A RNLI spokesman said, “Those we rescue are vulnerable people in danger. Each one is someone’s mother, father, son or daughter.”

Describing how lifeboats rescue migrants from overcrowded dinghies often equipped only with paddles, he said, “We see life jackets made out of lemonade bottles strung together and women and children with no life jackets at all. It’s very frightening.”

* * *

Boss tells a job-seeker: “We’re looking for someone who is responsible.”

Applicant: “I’m your man. In my last job, whenever something went wrong, they said I was responsible.”

A couple on holiday come across a wishing well. The wife throws a penny into the well and makes a wish.

Then the husband throws a penny into the well, but he leans over too far, falls in and was drowned. Smiling, the wife says, “It works!”

Nervous patient about to undergo surgery asks the surgeon, “How often do people die during this operation?”