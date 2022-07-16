Rebellion ousts British PM Johnson, race for top office begins

So suddenly, Pouff! And he’s gone! The Prime Minister, that is… though not quite yet.

Faced with the biggest Cabinet rebellion in history, Mr Boris Johnson announced he would quit as leader of the ruling Conservative Party, and thus as First Minister, though he would stay on until a replacement was chosen.

There was a bit of grumbling about that, but so relieved were most party potentates, they quickly acquiesced to the delayed departure of someone described by a leading newspaper as “a cavalier populist who took the voters for fools, believed in nothing beyond himself and whose premiership collapsed under the weight of his own arrogance and deceit.”

Within hours, our television screens were filled with the faces of 11 hopefuls, seven men and four women, touting their policies and fitness for the top job in government.

There is little point in my naming them all because, by the time you read this, they will mostly have been voted into oblivion by their Tory MP colleagues.

For form’s sake, however, at the start of the race, the favourites were the former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, given a 35 per cent chance of success by bookmakers, and Penelope Mordaunt, daughter of a paratrooper, and former leader of the Tory Party Youth Wing, on 22 per cent.

Every day or so, a couple of contenders will be voted on by Tory MPs until they are whittled down to a final two.

MPs will then be joined in a vote by 100,000 paid-up party members and the new prime minister will be announced on September 5.

Prime Minister Johnson will then be history. To make his exit official, he must resign officially by meeting the Queen. He is then his own man.

When John Major resigned, he headed to the Oval to watch cricket, one of his passions.

Gordon Brown revealed that when he left office, he went to bed.

“You’re very tired, so you sleep a bit,” he said.

Also, as Mr Brown remarked, “When you lose your job, you lose your house overnight.”

Boris Johnson will have spent more than three years living at 10 Downing Street, with access to Chequers, a luxury country estate where prime ministers usually go to chill out.

The homeless

However, it is unlikely that Mr Johnson will be joining the ranks of the homeless since he is thought to own several homes that he could be seeing more of soon.

He will be offered continued security but if he decides to fly, he will have to take a commercial flight like the rest of us or charter a private jet.

As to day-to-day occupation, Mr Johnson could continue serving as a Member of Parliament, which is what Teresa May did before him, bringing him a salary of £84,144 per year as a backbencher.

He could also write a book about his time in the highest office, as many of his predecessors have done, most recently Mr Brown and Tony Blair. Or he might decide to leave politics altogether.

With Boris, you would never second-guess him.

* * *

Meanwhile, a persistent problem for the nation bubbles away… new figures on refugees/asylum-seekers/illegal immigrants (whatever you wish to call them) showed that three small boats carrying a total of 146 people were intercepted crossing the English Channel from France last weekend.

Women and children were among the new arrivals making the dangerous journey.

The latest arrivals bring the total of people crossing to the UK so far this year to 13,270, compared to 6,659 at the same point in 2021 and 2,459 in 2020.

The government confirmed that an agreement to send some immigrants to Rwanda remained in place, despite the resignation of Boris Johnson, and that a deportation flight could depart soon.

The first such flight, due to take off in June, was grounded amid legal challenges.

* * *

Presiding over a murder case, the judge was curious. “Why,” he asked the accused, “did you murder your wife after more than 30 years of marriage?”

“Procrastination, mostly,” the man replied. “I kept telling myself I’ll do it tomorrow.”

Addressing an old lag, the judge said, “You will go to prison for 15 years.”

The accused was aghast. “But, my lord,” he said, “I’m 75. I’ll never serve it.”

Replied His Lordship, “You must do your best.”

After granting a couple’s divorce, the judge needed to decide on the future of their young son.

“You will live with your mother,” he said.

“No, no,” the boy shouted. “She beats me.”

“Very well, then,” the judge said, “you can go to your father.”

“He beats me, too,” the boy cried.