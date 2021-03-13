The real reason Tangatanga oppose BBI

Following the death of Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, local leaders proposed a new parliamentary constituency be created from Ijara, which he once represented. This would honour the departed senator who chaired the BBI task force. I have no problem with that. However there is a complication.

The BBI Bill has already passed the county assemblies and is now before Parliament. Parliament will debate the bill, but cannot change a phrase or comma. It will be up to the people to ratify or reject the bill in a referendum.

It is bad enough that our Parliament is already bloated. The additional 70 National Assembly seats proposed by BBI will make the bloat worse. Cost must be a critical consideration here.

But there are those opposing the added seats, ostensibly due to cost, but from a warped standpoint. They deliberately overlook the important matter of representation.

This issue is fundamental in any representative democracy. Cost per se cannot override it. Resource allocation is a central function of Parliament. And fair and equitable representation in the institution where this allocation is done is the key principle in Article 89 of our Constitution.

BBI is premised, after all, on equity in every sense. That includes the equality of the vote, meaning every constituency having a near as possible equivalence in population.

The BBI drafters worked it out to an average of 132,000 residents per constituency, pegged to the results of the last census. Ideally, parliamentary numbers should have been reduced across the board or stayed as they are – but with the equity principle in representation remaining sacrosanct, inviolable. Unfortunately it is too late to introduce changes to the BBI Bill.

BBI constituencies

Whereas the Garissa folks mourning Haji were honest and straightforward about the new constituency they would have wished to get from BBI, others have blown hot and cold without saying exactly what revisions they want.

I have in mind Tangatanga, who are persisting on “renegotiations” and “consensus”. On Monday, the International Women’s Day, Deputy President William Ruto was at it again, calling for the removal of clauses that he claimed reduced women leadership to “tokenism”, or whatever.

Was he rejecting the two-thirds gender rule? He thinks Parliament can amend it? Now? Gosh!

Ruto likes throwing vague grievances at BBI without being specific. In itself, consensus is not the issue. Plus, I do not think an expanded Executive is what really bothers him.

To get an inkling into what does, and why he is shy to say it, go back to the remarks of one of the DP’s excitable henchmen, South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, at a funeral in Kisii county where he physically fought with Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati over an unrelated quarrel.

Osoro claimed that 40 new parliamentary seats were being created for “Wakikuyu”. I am not sure where he picked the number from, but never mind. Anyway you get the drift.

The problem is those 70 BBI constituencies. Or more precisely, their distribution. Other Tangatanga leaders have been hissing about the same.

We last saw this sort of duplicity during the 2010 campaign for the present Constitution, which Ruto opposed. His opposition, clothed as ever in doublespeak, was over “land rights”, which he claimed the new Constitution would steal (!). His alignment in that campaign with the churches against imaginary abortion provisions was, well, pure opportunism.

The reason behind those red herrings was simple: the fact that the new Constitution was abolishing the old provinces under a new devolution model based on districts (counties).

That meant breaking up the monolith that used to be the Rift Valley province and granting devolution autonomy to Nakuru district, the province’s richest and most populous county.

Allowances and perks

Incidentally, that was the reason former President Daniel arap Moi ganged up with Ruto to oppose the 2010 Constitution.

The rearguard noise over the cost of an expanded Legislature would sound better if everybody was ready to sacrifice.

Why don’t Tangatanga MPs start by sponsoring a motion for salary cuts if they are sincere when they rant about the expense of a “double-decker” Parliament? Dudes, are you willing? Why not also propose renouncing committee, sitting, travel, fuel and other allowances? The Exchequer can post significant savings there.

Fact: MPs make much more in allowances than the net pay reflected in their pay slips. Then add the per diems from the endless retreats and seminars and foreign junkets that add zero to our wellbeing or GDP.

Count other perks: Must an MP get a free Sh7 million car grant when he can afford to pay a car loan? (Ditto MCAs). And are they homeless so as to be given Sh20 million mortgages? Don’t they have other occupations they get income from?

And why attach policemen to them? Who requires more police personnel: the crime-ridden urban slums or the lawmakers? Don’t they already have licensed firearms for their protection? And why should they expect a pension like they are on fixed employment?

No wonder freeloaders have been rushing to seek public office because of this gravy train enjoyed across the upper ranks of the State sector.

Let leaders lead by example.