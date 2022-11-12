Real change can hardly be realised in only 100 days

The political legend of 100 days states that a new president comes in, then effectively and efficiently sweeps out the dust left by their predecessors, and essentially does a spring cleaning of any stagnancy that was there prior to his arrival.

This is in order to demonstrate to the majority that elected them, and even the minority that did not, that they were the right person for the job.

In Kenya, for instance, if one uses the swearing-in date, which was Tuesday, September 13, 2022, the 100 day marker falls on Thursday, December 22, 2022.

The 100-day political change narrative can, in many ways, be a self-defeating prophecy.

The Kenyan public know the speed of the bureaucracy of the Kenyan government, the challenges in building consensus, and the issues around raising money for development.

They are further aware that this is a tough time for the world, but also specifically tough for us. This is not a time to sing that plenty is found within our borders. There is scarcity of rain, harvests, profits and opportunities for the majority.

If 100-day promises are somehow kept, but they do not immediately make Kenyan lives easier, of what use are they? If the promises are somehow not kept, does it mean that the leaders who made them, and their host political parties, are liars?

Political debates

The media, especially, as the biggest archivists of 100-day promises, which are trotted out during political debates, and political parties, as the authors of these manifestos, should be required to come back to the public to demonstrate whether these promises were kept or not.

However, 100-day promises are not laws. Nobody, then, can enforce fidelity to them.

Must 100-day promises be made at all? There is definitely some use for quick actions and harvesting of low-hanging fruits, but if these deadlines are almost never met, and the politicians who make them become full of excuses around the delivery date, who do these promises even serve?

It would be far better if each office holder, from the President to the ward rep, checked where it was actually possible to harmonise their campaign ideals with the truths that can only be seen from the inside, immediately after being sworn in.

They would be in a better position to offer the people an immediate update, and then declare, for themselves, a time – of their own volition and without the pressure of being media-ready – when they would come back to the public and give an update that Kenyans can believe.

We want more open and honest relationships with our leaders, and the 100-day frame has not enhanced this.

It is perhaps time, therefore, that rather than enjoying the rhetoric of performative accountability, politics was actually accountable, in the interest of improving all Kenyan lives, within realistic timelines.



