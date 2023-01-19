Reader’s guide on why media blur faces and car registration numbers

Gitau Ndungu asks why the media blur vehicle number plates. He could as well ask why they blur faces. Or even why accused persons wear hoods to hide their faces when they appear in court.

The media blur pictures to hide information the editor doesn’t want the audience to see. If he doesn’t want a person in the news identified, he blurs his facial features to make him unidentifiable. On television, the editor might also disguise his voice, to boot!

If the editor doesn’t want the owner of a vehicle shown in the news to be identified, he blurs the number plates (or blackens them out).

If the plates are shown, the owner can be identified and that could be an invasion of his privacy. It could also be defamatory.

A case in point is the publication in a newspaper of a picture of a wrecked car taken at the scene of the accident. The number plates were clearly visible.

The caption read: “This car crashed into a street light lamp post near Mwenda’s Pub during the wee hours of Saturday morning. The whereabouts of the driver are unknown.” The owner of the vehicle successfully sued the newspaper for invasion of privacy and defamation.

In journalism, blurring images is redaction, or blocking out, of sensitive or private information. It’s an option for editors to bring you the news even in sensitive and delicate cases; for example, when reporting the news can violate the privacy rights of the sources of information or expose them to retribution. In such cases, there is a need to protect innocent and vulnerable sources.

Blurring may not always be in the interest of good storytelling, however. It can be overdone to the detriment of truthful storytelling. And it’s so easy to blur pictures that editors may feel tempted to do so even when it is not necessary.

There are many blurring tools, most of them free, easy to use and available online. They include PhotoShop and free apps such as Fotor, Canva and Blur Photos. They allow blurring in just a few clicks.

Agree to be interviewed

The overall aim of blurring pictures is not only to protect the innocent and vulnerable but also to make it easier for sources to agree to be interviewed.

This is evident in many investigative stories on TV. Take, for example, NTV’s “Doctored Evil”, an exposé of sexual assaults in Sipili Maternity and Nursing Home, in Laikipia, aired on February 23, 2021.

The story is told largely by patients whose faces are blurred or hidden. Viewers never get to know who “Esther”, “Amina”, “Agnes” or “Natasha” were. Their identities are hidden to protect them from possible harm, physical or emotional, and invasion of their privacy.

Blurring is also used in “Gangland: Killer squads of Kenya’s political underworld”, an NTV documentary on organised criminal gangs aired on July 10, 2022.

Blurring is also used in “Red Alert: How supermarkets use chemicals to ‘preserve’ meat”, another NTV documentary aired on July 14, 2019. In most such exposé stories, few people would want to talk unless they are assured of anonymity.

In news reports about children, blurring comes as particularly handy. The law requires the media not to reveal the identity of a child involved in any proceedings, such as a court case. If a media organisation contravenes this requirement, it can be fined not less than Sh1 million.

The law protects the privacy and dignity of children. Identifying a child, say in a criminal offence, could stigmatise the child or expose it to psychological harm, abuse, discrimination or rejection.

Despite the usefulness of blurring faces in sensitive and delicate cases, however, the practice can also be anti-journalistic. Since journalism is about telling the truth, without modifying it, and blurring modifies photos and, therefore, the story, which interferes with what viewers want to see and hear.

Viewers want to see and identify those who are offering information. They expect the sources to stand up and be counted. Viewers want to look into the speaker’s eyes and connect with what they feel and are saying. Blurring makes that impossible.