Raila, too, must be held to account for hateful ‘madoadoa’ utterance

I will keep repeating this even if I sound like a broken record: Those seeking leadership positions must guard against inflammatory diatribe during campaigns.

The importance of civil, responsible language cannot be over-emphasised when weighed against our sorry history of violent language and the attendant election violence. Our tendency to campaign rhetoric loaded with hate speech, ethnic profiling, political zoning and threats directed at those of contrary political persuasion is what amplifies and excites the primitive passions that directly lead to mayhem and bloodshed.

None of us can claim to be innocent or ignorant as to the threat of ‘madoadoa’ language. The Kiswahili word by itself is as harmless as can be. It may refer to the stains on a garment that can be washed out with a good detergent. But in Kenyan political parlance, it’s a threat against groups or communities that don’t toe certain political lines. It is a call to war, ethnic cleansing, mass displacement, violent evictions, mass slaughter and even genocide.

All those who utter such hateful words must face the full force of the law. They must be arrested and charged with the appropriate offences in the Penal Code and, further, barred from presenting themselves as candidates for political office as provided for under our Elections Act.

Swift and decisive action

The laws are in place to nip such threats to law and order in the bud. The onus is on the Commissioner-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji, Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission chairman Wafula Chebukati and his counterpart in the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) Samuel Kobia to come out of deep slumber and take firm, swift and decisive action against all miscreants.

They will be in gross dereliction of duty if they continue to ignore the threats heralded by incitement to violence on the political soapbox. Lame expressions of concern, public relations stunts in summoning those making such statements to a casual chat, and defective indictments that stand no chance before a judge must no longer be allowed.

The only way politicians will learn that their violent language has consequences is when they are sent to jail and barred from vying for electoral seats. Anything short of that demands immediate removal from office of all those who earn handsome salaries at our expense to ensure peace and security for all and orderly, non-violent electoral processes.

Howls of outrage

The only caveat is that the law must be applied fairly with not the slightest hint of bias, discrimination, political pressure or submission to the high and mighty. There must not be any distinction whether one is a nondescript no-hoper for Member of the County Assembly in some remote electoral ward or a front-runner for the presidency.

It was just over two months ago that we saw collective howls of outrage when Meru Senator Mithika Linturi uttered those hateful madoadoa threats at a campaign rally hosted by Deputy President William Ruto in the latter’s Eldoret hometown.

When they realised the gravity of the situation, both Mr Linturi and the DP issued a public apology—of course with the common excuses of having been misunderstood. The former was taken through the regular circus of summonses by the NCIC and the police before facing charges in court that, as usual, could not stick.

Mr Linturi getting away with it in what was a pretty high-profile case might well have encouraged others to adopt madoadoa rhetoric, knowing there would be no consequences. The latest was not just the usual loudmouth employed to work up the crowd at a presidential campaign rally but a leading presidential aspirant himself in Azimio flagbearer Raila Odinga.

With his history as a leading light in the struggle for democracy, human rights and social justice in Kenya, Mr Odinga knows pretty well the history of madoadoa talk and its contribution to inciting ethnic warfare in Kenya.

His utterances at the campaign rally in Wajir last week were, therefore, even more unacceptable than anything that came out of Linturi’s mouth. One is just the over-excited rabble-rouser trying to catch the eye of his paymaster; the other is on the front row in the presidential race.

Mr Odinga also realised the gravity of his objectionable utterances but his apology at a subsequent rally in Kisumu was not an apology at all; it was obvious spin, contemptuous dismissal of his detractors and an attempt at justification for hateful words. It compounded the sin and added insult to injury.

Mr Odinga, too, must be held to account.