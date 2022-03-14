Raila, too, must be held to account for hateful ‘madoadoa’ utterance

Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga. I will keep repeating this even if I sound like a broken record: Those seeking leadership positions must guard against inflammatory diatribe during campaigns.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

I will keep repeating this even if I sound like a broken record: Those seeking leadership positions must guard against inflammatory diatribe during campaigns.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.