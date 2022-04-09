Raila stoning shows folly of dodging justice

How symbolic and ironic that the violent incident in which a mob stoned Raila Odinga’s campaign helicopter happened at the funeral of one Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu county!

Kibor was perhaps the most prominent of the handful of local leaders arrested and charged with inciting the election-related violence of 2007 and 2008 before being freed on bond.

The violence was triggered by supporters of Mr Odinga, the ODM presidential candidate in the 2007 election, alleging vote-rigging.

Kibor appeared to have talked himself into trouble, defending the right of his ethnic community to attack “outsiders” in a BBC interview.

He would later deny any involvement in the attacks, dismissing a Human Rights Watch report as part of a witch-hunt against his community.

Political elite

The charges against Kibor were dropped in April 2009 amid the agitation by a section of the political elite to avoid local prosecutions under the slogan “Don’t be Vague, Let’s Go to Hague”.

Six individuals, including would-be President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, were indicted and charged with offences related to the bloodletting at the International Criminal Court, but their cases collapsed.

Though the push against local prosecutions was publicly sold as a way to heal ethnic tensions, it belied a fear among the political elite suspected to have organised the violence that they might find themselves named by their foot soldiers. An attempt by Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti in November 2020 drew the ire of the politicians, including the President.

Yet the cyclic nature of election-related violence suggests it was foolish to let anyone who planned or executed the 2007 and 2008 attacks go scot-free for whatever reason and that Mr Kinoti was right.

How on earth will young people in some of these areas ever know it is wrong to attack others for political reasons when they see individuals who participated in the burning of women and children roaming free in their neighbourhoods?

Election-related violence

Who won’t believe that election-related violence pays when they see the crimes of the village rogue who tormented his neighbours from another ethnic community rewarded with election as a member of the county assembly?

Indeed, the Human Rights Watch report on the country’s worst election-related violence, which claimed more than 1,000 and displaced about 650,000 from their homes, warned about a repeat if the leaders and known individuals who organised and incited it were not made to account.

As it were, we missed an opportunity to draw a line under election-related violence due to political expediency.