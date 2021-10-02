Raila’s political blitzkrieg debunks myths, stirs new wave in Mt Kenya 

Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga addresses members of the public in Karatina town on September 27, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Mt Kenya region prevented Raila Odinga from winning the presidency in 2007, 2013 and 2017.
  • In seeking to succeed Kenyatta, Odinga is building on old ties that bind the Mountain and Lake regions.

We live in the age of post-truth politics, marked by extreme rhetorical inflation. Kenya has a particularly dangerous addiction to demagogic exaggeration of political reality. Two months ago, Lugari MP Ayub Savala surmised that trying to campaign for Raila Odinga in the larger Mt Kenya region is like selling pork to Muslims in Saudi Arabia. The region, he averred, is firmly in the hands of Deputy President William Ruto.

