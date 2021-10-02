Raila’s Mountain climb begins in earnest

Could key Mt Kenya honchos already have decided that Raila Odinga is their man? And all that remains is to market him? In what was Raila’s most substantive foray into the region yet, a four-day packed schedule of events signalled he had begun the journey of climbing the Mountain in earnest. It is a journey that will not only determine the fate of his presidential bid, but indeed the whole direction of the 2022 presidential race.

It all started on September 25 in Elementaita, where Raila was the chief guest at a convention of the Akorino, a mainly Agikuyu religious movement with a storied history in the independence struggle. The next stop was Nanyuki, for meetings with youth entrepreneurs. This was followed by a very significant roundtable with Mt Kenya governors, who pledged full support for Raila.

The highlight of the tour was Monday's symbolic but powerful roadshow through the counties of Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang'a and Kiambu, with crowded impromptu stops at Naromoru, Chaka, Karatina, Sagana, Kenol, Witeithie, Juja and Githurai. Flanked by his longtime Kikuyu ally Mweha Kamau, Raila echoed Martin Luther King Jnr and said: "I'll scale the Mountaintop."

The clearest affirmation that Raila was going places came the next day, September 28, when he was hosted by the Mt Kenya Foundation (MKF) for a luncheon at the Safari Park hotel in Nairobi. The foundation, which enjoys state patronage, brought together top businessmen, high-ranking bureaucrats, elected and non-elected politicians, and professionals from Mt Kenya. The function had earlier been fixed for September 21, but was postponed amid complaints of inadequate consultations.

MKF says it’s looking for a candidate who best suits Mt Kenya's interests. Another group purportedly pursuing the same objective comprises politicians calling themselves Mt Kenya Unity Forum (MKUF). The forum, which was launched in Naivasha on September 20, where Kirinyaga gubernatorial aspirant Martha Karua was picked as spokesperson, grew out of meetings between Karua, The Service Party leader Mwangi Kiunjuri and Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria.

Marathon affair

In terms of political clout, MKUF cannot hold a candle to MKF. Chaired by Equity Bank founder Peter Munga, the foundation has influence in more ways than are apparent to the average Joe. Next in the MKF beauty contest line-up are the Okoa Kenya Alliance team of Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula and Gideon Moi. MKF will be meeting them on October 7. That is nowithstanding the open preference for Raila shown during Tuesday's luncheon. I haven't heard of any planned MKF meeting with DP William Ruto.

MKF's clear choice of Raila is made easier by his embrace of the one-man-one-vote-one-shilling benchmark advocated in the Mountain. He has spoken in support of equity in representation and resource allocation for populous areas, which both MKF and MKUF stand for. His rival Ruto has been mum on this.

Raila’s speech to the MKF gathering, which was broadcast live on Citizen TV, was a historical tour de force. For me, it added clarity on what the ‘Handshake’ was about. The speech delved back to the 1940s when Jomo Kenyatta and Jaramogi Oginga Odinga first met in Kisumu.

It further recalled the Emergency years, when Jaramogi led the campaign in Legco for the release of Kenyatta from prison. Followed by the Luo-Kikuyu alliance for Independence. Deep stuff. Then came the great falling-out in the 1960s. My understanding of Raila's speech was that the ‘Handshake’ was meant to heal this historic rift.

According to Raila, the Handshake talks were a marathon affair. The first meeting dragged on for 13 hours, the next for six. At first he and President Uhuru Kenyatta could not bring themselves to talk. They just stared at each other. When the ice melted, everything was put on the table.

State forces at work

Questions have been asked why Uhuru did not accompany Raila in his tour last week. However, it seems a decision was taken to let Raila campaign in the Mountain on his own so as to remove the negative tag of being a "state project", which his competitors believe he is. Once Raila gains traction in the Mountain, the expectation is that Uhuru will directly enter the campaign. Reportedly there's a strategy in place. It's all a matter of timing. It is understood Raila's national campaign will be managed by a joint team from his side and the President's.

Raila's ascent up the Mountain has started well. Everything looks organised. Step by step. Town hall meetings. Meetings with focus groups. Business forums. MPs (on Thursday). MCAs. Traders. Farmers. Women. Youth. The ground is being prepared in a pre-planned and calculated way. It hints at silent state forces at work. For now, mass rallies in Mt Kenya are not on the cards. Those will come later.

Tangatanga's entire Mt Kenya strategy rests on the assumption that the region can never, ever vote for Raila. No matter what. This assumption is foolish. The tide is turning, slowly but surely. Today you can hold a normal conversation deep in the Mountain villages about Raila and even declare you support him without you getting ostracised.

In polite company, the slogan Tangatangas love to use – "selling Raila in Mt Kenya is like selling pork in Saudi Arabia" – sounds tired and silly. It's no longer fashionable to talk of "Kîmûndû". Mountaineers are becoming used to the name Baba. Times are changing. Last week's was just one tour. But it has opened a major conversation in Mt Kenya. There's plenty of work to do for sure, but Raila looks to be catching up. There are 10 months to go to the election.