QR codes now essential business tools

From their humble origins as curiosities, QR codes have evolved into indispensable business tools, reshaping our interactions with the world.

The Quick Response or QR codes store information within a grid of black and white squares and enable data to be encoded in a manner that's quick and easy to scan by devices like smartphones, tablets or dedicated QR code scanners.

The meteoric rise of QR codes can be credited to their simplicity and incredible versatility. These unassuming patterns can encode a wealth of information, seamlessly bridging the physical and digital realms as smartphones become extensions of ourselves. With a QR code, one does not have to painstakingly type URLs or decipher complex instructions – a swift scan unlocks a world of possibilities.

Governments are embracing QR codes as a standard payment method, opening the door to widespread adoption. For instance, Ghana's Central Bank introduced a universal QR code payment solution last year, marking a significant milestone as the first African nation to implement such a system.

In May, the Central Bank of Kenya launched the Kenya QR Code Standard to provide guidance to service providers and banks on digital payments.

Businesses have embraced QR codes for contactless payments, streamlining transactions and reducing physical contact. Restaurants, for example, have adopted QR code menus, minimising touchpoints.

The codes have also become tools for enhancing brand engagement. Product packaging adorned with QR codes can reveal intricate details about ingredients and manufacturing processes, fostering consumer trust and transparency.

The good news is that almost all modern smartphones come equipped with built-in QR code scanners. For those desiring additional functionality, a multitude of third-party apps are available.

QR codes are not without limitations and potential downsides. They can pose challenges for individuals with visual impairments or disabilities, as many rely on screen-reading software or other assistive technologies that may not be compatible with QR code scanning.

Furthermore, while QR codes can store a substantial amount of data, they do have practical limitations on their capacity. Complex data, such as high-resolution images or lengthy documents, may not fit within a single code.

Finally, QR codes printed on physical surfaces, such as packaging or posters, are susceptible to wear and tear. If the code becomes damaged or distorted, it becomes unreadable, causing frustration for users.

The rise in popularity of QR codes is undeniable. Yet, it's crucial to be mindful of their limitations and accessibility concerns as we continue embracing them as essential enablers of our digital life.