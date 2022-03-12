Putting women at the heart of the political agenda

Data collected by the National Democratic Institute shows that while political parties are at the core of politics and governance, seven out of 10 people do not identify with any political party.

Many just do not know where to begin with regard to becoming a member of a political party. Sadly, their first engagement with elections happens at the polls.

The role of women in political parties demands special focus. For one, the vast majority of women in Kenya give most of their time to unpaid care work, prioritising the needs of children, homes and families over their own economic wellbeing.

This is instructive, considering that one in three households in Kenya is woman-led. The political setup is such that women are expected to be passive entities who automatically align themselves with tribal, demographic or sectoral interests, which are mainly defined and managed by men. This propagates continual ignorance of women’s special interests and needs as members of the society.

Interventions are therefore needed to remedy this sad situation. First off, the vision of gender equality should not await a magical time when there will be no other crisis. Women’s issues are continually framed as matters that can be dealt with “later”, with other national issues always taking priority. Yet they, as human beings, are an inaleniable part of the nation.

For real political progress to be realised, gender equality is not an option. Enforcing the two-thirds gender rule in political parties would catalyse progress towards a better Kenya.

End routine violence

Secondly and more practically, state support for political parties should be pegged on inclusive membership.

Political parties must publicly focus on increasing the number of their female members, capturing women’s interests in their manifestos and work, as well as increasing the number of women in their committees and other leadership units.

The methods political parties engage in their work must also take into account the lived experiences of all their members and their diversity.

Lastly, action must be swiftly taken to end the routine violence that women political actors – especially young women – face. This includes ensuring protection of women coming to, staying at and leaving rallies and other events as well as coming down hard against sexist jokes, catcalls and other psychological and emotional attacks.

Women are also entitled to an equal share of the financial support that male party members get for their ideas and to ensure the success of their projects.

Women in Kenya have never been treated like the key political interest group that they actually are, and their power to swing an electoral outcome has never been taken seriously.

They must thus be included in political party engagements so that Kenyan politics can be made to reflect more faithfully our diversity.