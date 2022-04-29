Putting Kibaki’s life and legacy into perspective

President Mwai Kibaki lived a tremendously illustrious life. He enjoyed a long and abundant career in politics, leadership and government, which was crowned with an immensely consequential tenure as President.

In an era when politicians competed to demonstrate affiliation to overseas capitals, Kibaki suggested that competent self-government was a viable proposition in African post-colonies. Self-assured, articulate, intelligent and driven, Kibaki comfortably evinced intellectual flair and worldliness without collapsing into the abject caricatures that our Anglophile elites often were. He was emphatic about self-reliance and determined in its pursuit, and believed that enhancing human capability to achieve it was an extension of the freedom struggle.

Economics Nobel laureate Amartya Sen developed this radical thesis in his brilliant work, Development As Freedom.

Kibaki’s accomplishments and failures have been recited all week. The most notable are free education, expanded revenue, reduction of dependence on debt, financial inclusion and affordable credit, growth of the capital market, massive infrastructure development, enhanced political freedom and civil society and relative media robustness, and of course, Vision 2030 and the constitution of Kenya 2010.

Of all the criticisms Mwai Kibaki has endured, two stand out, which appear destined to detract from his magnificent legacy. The first is his memorable remark that removing Kanu from power was like felling a mugumo tree using a razor blade.

Many a pro-democracy stalwart took great umbrage at this observation, seeing in Kibaki a craven Kanu hawk instead of a famously independent-minded intellectual.

The gist of Kibaki’s remark was in fact methodological critique of the political technologies required to overhaul a monopolistic liberation movement that had cells in every sub-location in the country.

Kanu commanded Parliament, the Civil Service, national administration, controlled news media and possessed capital and other resources.

Kibaki’s mugumo tree

It had saturated national consciousness to the point of being the cardinal political reality in the minds of many Kenyans of the time.

The multi-party agitators, on the other hand, were ragtag, embarrassingly dependent on foreign governments and their diplomatic missions, fractious and concentrated in the urban intellectual elites.

To credibly compete with Kanu, they needed to assemble a critical mass, develop a compelling case contrasting their legitimacy against Kanu’s corruption, tyranny and credibility deficit, assure Kenyans that they were not trying to destabilise the country or cause civil war, and give a plausible account of a better future without Kanu.

These things not only required time and methodical effort, Kanu also possessed illimitable capacity to disrupt, terrorise and scatter the opposition, as it did time and again.

Disparagers of Kibaki’s mugumo tree critique do not seem to appreciate that it took Kibaki a decade’s solid work in the opposition trenches before his 2002 National Rainbow Coalition (Narc) finally attained the threshold required to dislodge Kanu from power and run it out of town.

A mega-coalition, Narc comprised all the outfits that had previously had a go at Kanu, jointly and severally, in one guise or another, in vain, providing perfect vindication for Kibaki.

The second major criticism of Kibaki relates to the 2007 elections and the violence that erupted thereafter, leading to the death of more than 1,000 people and displacement of hundreds of thousands.

The Kriegler Report sets out what should be common ground: that after four decades of steady decay, corruption and despotism, the Kenyan body politic heaved with festering historical grievances, many of which had been weaponised between ethnic groups, especially as relates to land, settlement, political betrayal and economic marginalisation.

Post-election crisis

After 24 years of active decay, the post-colonial institutional infrastructure was scandalously deficient, teetering desperately at a dangerous equilibrium, only one crisis away from Armageddon.

The post-election crisis was a flashpoint and culmination of several slow-moving events associated with long-running structural decay of the Kenyan state. Blaming Kibaki’s swearing-in, therefore, is like stating that Gavrilo Princip started the First World War.

More perversely, it endorses the monstrous idea that electoral grievance is sufficient reason to take down the country.

The notion that Kibaki alone had the power to obliterate deficiencies of a structural character subscribes to a heroic model of historical analysis, which treats presidential power and national institutions as the personal property of a single politician.

To a considerable extent, such problematic expectations are themselves conditioned by the context in which the structural limitations and institutional constraints evolved.

Given 2007-2008, it is incontrovertible that 2010 and its constitution came too late for Kibaki.

Certainly, it came much later than the 100 days promised at Uhuru Park at the end of 2002. Arguably, the bilious disputation and intemperate litigation of the notorious MoU wasted a most opportune window and deferred a nation’s dream.

The life and work of Mzee Kibaki shows that a president’s legacy is not a stand-alone special project, but a summative consideration of retrospective, contemporary and prospective accomplishments, misdirections and other attributable effects.